National Cheese Day is Now a Household Holiday, Thanks to The Président Specialty Cheese Box Collection

Président cheese, one of the world’s premier cheesemakers, is celebrating National Cheese Day by creating its own National Cheese Day Collection containing an assortment of award-winning, elegantly packaged cheeses — perfect for all of life’s occasions. This collection opens up a world of creamy, flavorful elegance by the brand that offers the widest range of specialty cheese products in the U.S.

Some find turkey too dry, others find fireworks too loud. However, everyone loves cheese. Which is why we think it’s a travesty that National Cheese Day isn’t among the ranks of the other household holidays. To elevate and commemorate this joyous, cheesy occasion, the team behind Président cheese has assembled a diverse array of some of their most delectable cheeses into a special National Cheese Day Collection box. Once assembled, the ornately packaged parcels will be shared with foodie influencers to place National Cheese Day on the throne it deserves to sit upon. By unboxing the collection for their foodie social following, they’ll bring National Cheese Day into the limelight, and up to its rightful rank of household holiday.

To bring the celebration to all cheese-obsessed foodies, the makers of Président cheese are also giving away a collection of specialty cheeses. Anyone can win by following @presidentcheese on Instagram and sharing their National Cheese Day Instagram post to their stories.

Cheese-lovers everywhere can elevate their next get-together with Président products. Whether it’s bringing a Président cheese-inspired recipe, or simply the cheese itself, Président cheese fans will continue to spread a love of cheese — well beyond National Cheese Day.

The Président® brand, one of the world’s premier cheesemakers and the #1 brand of Brie in France, is part of Groupe Lactalis. Founded by André Besnier in 1933 in the town of Laval, France, in the Loire Valley, we bring over 75 years of French artisanship and tradition, and the widest range of specialty cheeses, including the largest array of AOC (appellation d’origine contrôlée) cheeses. Count on the Président brand as your personal cheese coach, guiding you through the extraordinary blend of expertise, flavor and culture that come together in specialty cheese.

Solve, an independent Minneapolis-based branding and advertising agency, was founded in late 2011. The company’s silo-less, client-first model gives marketers a refreshing alternative to traditional agency structures and priorities. Current clients include Sunoco, Porsche, Founders Brewing Company, Grohe Bath & Kitchen, Indian Motorcycle, Président Cheese, Raymond James, Goodwill and Driscoll’s Fresh Berries. For more information visit www.solve-ideas.com.