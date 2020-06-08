Natzke Named CEO at Carr Valley Cheese

Carr Valley of La Valle, names Jim Natzke the chief executive officer, according to a May 28 press release. Sid Cook, owner and master cheesemaker, will continue to serve as chairman of the board. Natzke, along with the company’s senior leadership team, will focus on continued growth, quality assurance and national brand recognition.

“This organization has long had a formidable reputation as a market leader for innovation and award-winning quality. I will work to continue that tradition, and to leverage the significant talent and passion of the Carr Valley team to give customers our best in terms of products and service,” said Natzke.

Natzke has more than 20 years of experience in the dairy business, having spent time as a consultant specializing in packaging and quality control systems. Prior to that, Natzke had production, quality control and supply chain experience at Alpine Slicing, Maple Leaf Cheese, Emmi Roth and Roth Kase USA. Natzke earned his bachelor of science degree in food science from University of Wisconsin-Madison and master of business administration from Edgewood College.

