New on Shelf: Home Chef Pizzas & Flatbreads

Home Chef is giving an early look at it’s newest in-store offering: Pizzas and Flatbreads — just in time for National Pizza Month (Oct.)! These pies are ready to bake in the oven as soon as you get home — and they only take 15-17 minutes to cook, so you won’t have to wait long for pizza night to begin — courtesy of Home Chef, the leading meal solutions company with both an online and in-store presence via the Kroger Family of stores.

The lineup includes mouth-watering varieties like Italian-Style Supreme Pizza, packed with pepperoni, sausage, green and red bell pepper, mushrooms, and red onion, a classic Margherita Flatbread with a classic combination of fresh mozzarella, roasted cherry tomatoes, and basil, and the debate-inducing Hawaiian Pizza with a sweet and salty combo of sliced Canadian bacon, bacon, and pineapple

More adventurous pizza-lovers can get excited about a pie-style take on the Philly Cheesesteak, a pizza topped with sliced steak, mushrooms, green pepper, and caramelized onion, or a Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread with grilled chicken, onion ranch, and tangy BBQ sauce.

These ‘zas and flatbreads are hitting shelves at select Kroger Family stores* nationwide starting mid-October.