New on Shelf: Home Chef Pizzas & Flatbreads

Home Chef Deli October 18, 2022

Home Chef is giving an early look at it’s newest in-store offering: Pizzas and Flatbreads — just in time for National Pizza Month (Oct.)! These pies are ready to bake in the oven as soon as you get home — and they only take 15-17 minutes to cook, so you won’t have to wait long for pizza night to begin — courtesy of Home Chefthe leading meal solutions company with both an online and in-store presence via the Kroger Family of stores. 

The lineup includes mouth-watering varieties like Italian-Style Supreme Pizza, packed with pepperoni, sausage, green and red bell pepper, mushrooms, and red onion, a classic  Margherita Flatbread with a classic combination of fresh mozzarella, roasted cherry tomatoes, and basil, and the debate-inducing Hawaiian Pizza with a sweet and salty combo of sliced Canadian bacon, bacon, and pineapple

More adventurous pizza-lovers can get excited about a pie-style take on the Philly Cheesesteak, a pizza topped with sliced steak, mushrooms, green pepper, and caramelized onion, or a Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread with grilled chicken, onion ranch, and tangy BBQ sauce. 

These ‘zas and flatbreads are hitting shelves at select Kroger Family stores* nationwide starting mid-October. 

Related Articles

Bakery

Flatbread Market to 2026

ReportsWeb Bakery July 14, 2020

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Flatbread market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market.

Retail & FoodService

Long Island Pizzeria Serves First Meltable Vegan Cheese in the Area

Pleese® Foods Retail & FoodService June 2, 2022

Long Island’s East End finally has a Vegan Pizza option for residents and visitors this summer! Local pizzeria, La Capannina located in Wainscott, NY, is offering the first allergen-friendly, plant-based mozzarella alternative that melts and tastes like the real thing, for their customers.  Beginning this Friday, May 27, customers who love pizza but had to give it up due to dietary restrictions, can now rejoice as Pleese® Cheese is now available locally.