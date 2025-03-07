New Raw Milk Cheese from Piedmont – Caseificio Rabbia

In the heart of Piedmont, Italy, lies Caseificio Francesco Rabbia, a venerated institution in the world of artisan cheese-making since 1890. With their remarkable legacy and uncompromising dedication to tradition, they expertly blend age-old practices with contemporary innovation, offering cheese lovers a taste of Italy’s captivating culinary landscape.

At the core of Caseificio Rabbia’s ethos is their steadfast commitment to the wisdom passed down through generations, ensuring that every creamy morsel they create encapsulates over 130 years of cheese-making heritage. But Rabbia doesn’t merely dwell in the past. They continually seek ways to seamlessly intertwine the teachings of their ancestors with modern cheese-making techniques and sustainable practices.

To read the rest of the blog, please go to: Rogers Collection