New Seasons Market Updates Private Label Fresh Pasta Packaging Reducing Plastic Use by 91%

PORTLAND, Ore. – Neighborhood grocer New Seasons Market announced it will transition its private label Partner Brand Fresh Pasta packaging from plastic clamshells to a more environmentally preferable alternative, PaperSeal® MAP trays. The PaperSeal modified atmosphere packaging trays are produced by Graphic Packaging International (GPI), the world’s leading manufacturer of paper-based packaging, and New Seasons Market will be the first domestic retailer to use this innovation. Each PaperSeal MAP tray uses 91% less plastic than the fresh pasta’s current clamshell packaging and with this upgrade, the grocer will eliminate more than 120,000 clamshells from the waste stream annually.

“Packaging is a complex environmental problem and we actively work to balance the tradeoffs required to ensure food preservation, while limiting unnecessary excess and waste,” said Athena Petty, senior sustainability manager. “By upgrading our Partner Brand Fresh Pasta packaging to PaperSeal MAP trays, we’re drastically reducing plastic from the waste stream and extending the shelf life of the product combating the negative climate impacts of food waste.”

The PaperSeal MAP trays are made from FSC Certified fibers and are fully recyclable once the food-safe liner is removed. In addition to reducing material impact, this new packaging also extends product shelf life from 12 to 20 days, helping prevent food waste by allowing customers more time to enjoy their fresh pasta before expiration. Customers can expect to find the new packaging roll out at their local neighborhood store through April 2022.

“PaperSeal has received numerous international sustainability awards and has become a preferred choice for brands around the world who seek to develop more sustainable packaging solutions,” comments Ricardo De Genova, senior vice president of global innovation and new business development at Graphic Packaging. “We are delighted that New Seasons will be adopting this innovative packaging solution, as well as proud that we can help a business with such a socially responsible approach to reduce its plastic waste.”

To help make this packaging switch, New Seasons Market invested in special equipment for two of its local Portland-based suppliers: Classic Foods, who provides the grocer’s Partner Brand Fresh Pasta, and Rallenti, who makes the Fresh Gluten-Free varieties. During this transition, Rallenti will also be updating the Gluten-Free Partner Brand Fresh Pasta recipe to remove all allergens, creating a 100% plant-based product for customers.

This packaging update is one initiative to help New Seasons Market meet its annual sustainability goals. The company plans to continue reducing operational waste from its stores, striving to achieve a 60% landfill diversion rate. New Seasons Market is also implementing technology and operational changes to reduce its food waste by 50% by 2030 through its commitment to the Pacific Coast Collaborative. Additionally, the company is investing in energy-efficient equipment and practices to reduce carbon emissions and is seeking to earn ENERGY STAR certification in 25% of its stores by year-end. To further support customers in reducing single-use waste, the company will begin accepting #1 PET plastic from customers at its in-store recycling centers by Earth Day on April 22, 2022.

To learn more about New Seasons Market’s sustainability programs and progress, please visit https://www.newseasonsmarket.com/sustainability/.

About New Seasons Market

New Seasons Market is a friendly neighborhood grocery store that believes great-tasting, local food has the power to build community and enhance lives. From taking care of our staff, partners, neighborhoods and the environment, to growing a sustainable business, we’re doing what we love with a commitment to cultivate a strong community centered around food. Founded in 2000 by three families and 50 friends in Portland, OR, we’re now a team of nearly 4,000 passionate staff across 19 stores in Oregon, Washington and Northern California— serving a unique mix of locally sourced and organic items, classic grocery favorites, and chef-made grab and go meal solutions. We’re proud of our progressive values— from offering industry-leading compensation and benefits, to committing 10 percent of our after-tax profits to the communities we serve. For more information, visit www.newseasonsmarket.com.