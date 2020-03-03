New Simple Mills Veggie Pita Crackers Put Veggies First, Delivering a Veggie-Powered Cracker with a Pita Chip Crunch

CHICAGO — Here’s a first: a clean, dippable, crunchy-like-a-pita-chip cracker featuring veggies as the #1 ingredient to help you boost your veggie intake! Simple Mills’ new whole-food Veggie Pita Crackers are anchored by a unique sweet potato/parsnip/celery root blend that delivers the nutrients of one-third of a serving of sweet potato in just nine crackers. The result is the first veggie-powered, grain-free, gluten-free pita option in the cracker aisle.

Available in Himalayan Salt, Mediterranean Herb & Roasted Red Pepper flavors, every crispy bite is:

Simply made with only veggies, seeds, cassava flour, tapioca starch, organic sunflower oil, and a flavorful blend of spices and herbs – nothing artificial

Free of added sugar, ‘natural’ flavors, gums and emulsifiers

Non-GMO Project Verified and Certified Gluten-Free

Paleo-friendly, vegan, and made without nuts

Perfect for better-for-you snacking and dipping into your favorite dips and spreads

The new crackers will be available in April at Whole Foods and Fresh Thyme at $4.99 per box (MSRP), joining Simple Mills’ Almond Flour Cracker and Sprouted Seed Cracker collections as well as other nutrient-dense whole-food snacks that span the #1 baking mix, #1 cracker and #3 cookie brand in the natural channel. Check them all out at www.simplemills.com.