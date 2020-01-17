New Year – New Look: Golden Cannoli Unveils Rebranded Ready to Serve Products

Chelsea, MA – This spring Golden Cannoli is launching newly rebranded ready to serve items. These new labels draw inspiration from traditional Italian bakeries, with their bold clear signage, clean lines, and bright simple color schemes. Straight to the point, their labels call out the handmade nature of their products (each cannoli shell is still handmade in their Chelsea, MA facility), their Kosher certification, and still manage to be family friendly, playful, and fun. This fresh new look is clean, easy to read, and is sure to stand out on shelves and tabletop displays in specialty shops, in-store bakeries, and more.

Look for new labels on their full range of pre-packaged bakery items, including their cannoli chips, pre-filled cannoli, chip and dip platters, and grab & go cups. This rebrand comes with the addition of two new products to their line, a small chip and dip platter and single serve grab & go cup, both filled with bite size cannoli chips and sweet cannoli cream.

Golden Cannoli Shells Co. remains committed to the same values their fathers had when launching the business over 45 years ago; a commitment to quality, innovation and customer service. “We’re excited about the relaunch of the Golden Cannoli brand,” says CEO and Owner Valerie Bono “With this change we’re hoping to introduce cannoli to a whole new generation of shoppers. This updated packaging has a classic look that will appeal to customers of all ages.” Products range in price from $3.99 to $16.99 so people with any budget can make the Golden Cannoli family tradition, a tradition of their own.

Expect product to roll out early this spring, with the full product line switching over by June of 2019. To see more images of new products, visit their website, www.goldencannoli.com or visit them on instagram @goldencannoli.

Golden Cannoli Shells Co. makes cannoli shells, cannoli chips, and ricotta fillings. 2020 is Golden Cannoli’s 50th year this anniversary. Golden Cannoli remains a family owned company has delivered authentic, handmade, and delicious product not just coast to coast, but all over the world.