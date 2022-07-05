Noor Fès Puts Moroccan Olive Oil on The World Stage

The fruits of a decade-and-a half labor are now available through Rogers Collection: we have added our first Moroccan olive oil to our catalog. For Noor Fès, actualizing the vision of crafting traditional Moroccan olive oil has been a project filled with passion, scientific research… and lots of patience.

Noor Fès is a lush, 300-hectare olive estate on the Saïs Plain about 25 miles from the city of Fès in Morocco. Previously a colonial property, the estate is now owned by the Amor family, holding relics to the past such as an old cottage, a dovecote, cypress, pecan, fruit and evergreen trees. Fifteen years ago, Dakir–an in-law of the Amor family––left a career in finance to embark on revitalizing the estate and crafting traditional Moroccan olive oil like you would find 300 years ago.

Lisa, the Export Manager of Noor Fès, says, “After a retrospective on himself, his business, his future and the heritage he will leave to his children, [Dakir] decided to go back to the basics, to the earth. He found passion in agriculture and particularly in olive trees.”

