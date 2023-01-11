Norseland to Introduce Two New Products at Winter Fancy Food Show

Darien, CT – Join Norseland, Inc. at this year’s Winter Fancy Winter Fancy Food Show on January 15th – 17th, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth #3304.

Norseland represents a diverse portfolio of both owned and partner specialty food brands that will be showcased at the show: Jarlsberg®, Alpeost, Norwegian Alpine Cheese, Norvegia Reserve, NØkkelost, Snofrisk, Folios Cheese Wraps®, Lotito Presto Cacio e Pepe Pasta Starters, Garcia Baquero®, Old Amsterdam®, and Hudson Valley Creamery.

In addition, Norseland will introduce two new shelf-stable products as part of the Lotito Presto Cacio e Pepe Pasta Sauce Starter line, in Original and Black Truffle. Just add hot pasta water and, Presto! – a classic Roman dish with a perfectly smooth sauce that customers can prepare in minutes with almost no effort. Available Refrigerated and shelf-stable (Refrigerate after opening).

Stop by Booth #3304, where Chris Lotito, President of Lotito Foods, will be creating innovative recipes with Folios Cheese Wraps and Lotito’s Presto Cacio e Pepe Pasta Sauce Starters during the show.

About Norseland, Inc.

Norseland, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TINE SA, Norway’s largest co-operative of dairy farmers. Originally formed in 1978 to import Jarlsberg® wheels to the US, Norseland now represents a diverse portfolio of both owned and partner specialty food brands. We use traditional recipes and generations of farming knowledge to bring real food to your table. But we know 21st century food isn’t just about the taste…we aim to contribute to a global food future that is ethically produced, sustainable, and good-for-you.

We don’t just live life: we contribute to the Good Life.

About Lotito Foods

Lotito Foods is a subsidiary of Norseland, Inc. with Corporate offices located in Edison, New Jersey. Lotito Foods is an Italian specialty foods manufacturer and importer that provides products in several brands, including Gabriella, Suprema, Folios Cheese Wraps, and Lotito Presto Cacio e Pepe Pasta Starters. The company offers a wide collection of Imported and Domestic Cheeses in various types, such as grated, shredded, shaved, sliced, cubed, wedged, and blended. In addition to cheese, Lotito provides Dairy and Butter Custom blends and Imported Italian Specialty Food Products. Lotito does business in the Retail, Foodservice, and Industrial segments.

Visit Norseland at The Winter Fancy Food Show – Booth #3304

Live Cooking Demos Lotito Foods Founder Chris Lotito!

January 15 – 17th

Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall

Darien, CT – January 2023 – Join Norseland, Inc. at this year’s Winter Fancy Winter Fancy Food Show on January 15th – 17th, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth #3304.

Norseland represents a diverse portfolio of both owned and partner specialty food brands that will be showcased at the show: Jarlsberg®, Alpeost, Norwegian Alpine Cheese, Norvegia Reserve, NØkkelost, Snofrisk, Folios Cheese Wraps®, Lotito Presto Cacio e Pepe Pasta Starters, Garcia Baquero®, Old Amsterdam®, and Hudson Valley Creamery.

In addition, Norseland will introduce two new shelf-stable products as part of the Lotito Presto Cacio e Pepe Pasta Sauce Starter line, in Original and Black Truffle. Just add hot pasta water and, Presto! – a classic Roman dish with a perfectly smooth sauce that customers can prepare in minutes with almost no effort. Available Refrigerated and shelf-stable (Refrigerate after opening).

Stop by Booth #3304, where Chris Lotito, President of Lotito Foods, will be creating innovative recipes with Folios Cheese Wraps and Lotito’s Presto Cacio e Pepe Pasta Sauce Starters during the show.

About Norseland, Inc.

Norseland, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TINE SA, Norway’s largest co-operative of dairy farmers. Originally formed in 1978 to import Jarlsberg® wheels to the US, Norseland now represents a diverse portfolio of both owned and partner specialty food brands. We use traditional recipes and generations of farming knowledge to bring real food to your table. But we know 21st century food isn’t just about the taste…we aim to contribute to a global food future that is ethically produced, sustainable, and good-for-you.

We don’t just live life: we contribute to the Good Life.

About Lotito Foods

Lotito Foods is a subsidiary of Norseland, Inc. with Corporate offices located in Edison, New Jersey. Lotito Foods is an Italian specialty foods manufacturer and importer that provides products in several brands, including Gabriella, Suprema, Folios Cheese Wraps, and Lotito Presto Cacio e Pepe Pasta Starters. The company offers a wide collection of Imported and Domestic Cheeses in various types, such as grated, shredded, shaved, sliced, cubed, wedged, and blended. In addition to cheese, Lotito provides Dairy and Butter Custom blends and Imported Italian Specialty Food Products. Lotito does business in the Retail, Foodservice, and Industrial segments.