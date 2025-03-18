North Country Smokehouse Introduces 4 Certified Humane Deli Meats

Four New Clean Label Flavors with Innovative Packaging

CLAREMONT, N.H. — North Country Smokehouse (NCS) is raising the bar in the deli meat category with the introduction of four new Certified Humane® deli meats: Black Forest Ham, Honey Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey, and Applewood Smoked Turkey.

Known for exceptional flavor, traditional smoking techniques, and commitment to responsibly raised meats, North Country Smokehouse’s new line of lunchmeats are proof that you don’t have to sacrifice flavor to feel good about the meat you eat.

“The lunchmeat category lacks the flavor and texture people crave,” says Mike Kelly, VP of Retail Sales at North Country Smokehouse. “We set out to create a line of humanely raised, whole muscle deli meats that deliver a truly artisanal bite.”

NCS has also reimagined its grab-and-go packaging, which has a fresh new look and is focused on convenience and shelf appeal. Packs feature an easy peel & reseal technology and lightweight yet rigid tray for better handling, easy stacking and minimal mess. “The sleek, slim shape helps our retail customers maximize space in a very competitive set.” Kelly says.

As more shoppers look for transparent, ethically sourced options, North Country Smokehouse is committed to providing flavor-forward, responsibly raised lunchmeats that consumers can trust.

About North Country Smokehouse

North Country’s mission is to hand craft premium meats through culinary excellence, exceptional animal care, and respect for the land. Located in the heart of New England, their authentic charcuterie features only the best hand-selected, natural ingredients and small batch smoking process over embers of local hardwoods.

The NCS product line features smoked bacon, ham, sausages, deli meats, and most recently, fresh pork sourced from their 100% vertically integrated family-farm network. North Country is noted for balancing taste with time-honored tradition and modern food trends.

Visit ncsmokehouse.com for more information.

