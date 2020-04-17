Northbay Creameries Puts Glorious Cheese at Your Virtual Fingertips

Kim Westerman, Forbes Deli April 17, 2020

As we remember and long for the pleasures of physically being in our favorite cheese shops — talking with our cheesemonger about new arrivals, tasting samples, thinking about pairings with wine and other foods — fear not. Laura Chenel and affiliated creameries Marin French Cheese and St. Benoit Creamery have just launched a new online shopping portal, Northbay Creameries.

The first time I tasted Laura Chenel goat cheese was at Chez Panisse back in the early 1990s. Alice Waters’ famous garden salad with baked goat cheese (recipe below) was a masterpiece of simplicity. That salad, which featured Laura Chenel’s fresh young goat cheese, opened the door for many to an exploration of all of Laura Chenel’s products — from soft, spreadable cheeses (which took the best-in-class prize at the 2020 World Championship of Cheese) to marinated cheeses to cheeses aged in various styles (ash-rind buchette, anyone?). I became an instant, lifelong fan. And more recently, the brand’s award-winning goat milk yogurt (plain or vanilla) came on the scene, a welcome goaty twist on everyone’s favorite breakfast probiotic.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Forbes

