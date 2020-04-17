Northbay Creameries Puts Glorious Cheese at Your Virtual Fingertips

As we remember and long for the pleasures of physically being in our favorite cheese shops — talking with our cheesemonger about new arrivals, tasting samples, thinking about pairings with wine and other foods — fear not. Laura Chenel and affiliated creameries Marin French Cheese and St. Benoit Creamery have just launched a new online shopping portal, Northbay Creameries.

The first time I tasted Laura Chenel goat cheese was at Chez Panisse back in the early 1990s. Alice Waters’ famous garden salad with baked goat cheese (recipe below) was a masterpiece of simplicity. That salad, which featured Laura Chenel’s fresh young goat cheese, opened the door for many to an exploration of all of Laura Chenel’s products — from soft, spreadable cheeses (which took the best-in-class prize at the 2020 World Championship of Cheese) to marinated cheeses to cheeses aged in various styles (ash-rind buchette, anyone?). I became an instant, lifelong fan. And more recently, the brand’s award-winning goat milk yogurt (plain or vanilla) came on the scene, a welcome goaty twist on everyone’s favorite breakfast probiotic.

