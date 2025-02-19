Nothum Food Processing Systems Heightens Safety with EzFlow Fryer Oil Filter

Springfield, Mo. – Nothum Food Processing Systems announces the launch of the EzFlow Fryer Oil Filter, a compact, efficient solution to the challenges of frying foods. The system’s patented chamber sealing mechanism and the industry’s lowest-pressure filtration combine with proprietary cake drying techniques to remove fine particles down to one micron, extend oil life, enhance product quality and reduce production costs.

The EzFlow system reduces internal chamber pressure by up to 75% over competing systems and provides a true continuous system at 50GPM. To create the safest and most efficient oil filtration solution on the market, Nothum designed the EzFlow with monitoring systems for close measurement of internal chamber pressure, oil temperature, paper roll, sediment cake drying and gasket condition. In addition to these advanced monitoring capabilities, the EzFlow system also displays alerts for routine maintenance.

Setup and operation are simple and efficient. Nothum offers the EzFlow system in convenient sizes designed to connect to any continuous fryer, including the Nothum ProTherm Continuous Thermal Fryer for breaded and tempura-coated foods. A single button press initiates the EzFlow’s continuous filtering cycle and the automated process of filtering sediments. After the cake is created, the drying process begins, and the EzFlow automatically enters a bypass mode. The sediment cake is extracted before the cycle concludes, and the EzFlow is primed with new paper for another filter cycle.

About Nothum Food Processing Solutions

Nothum Food Processing Solutions creates industry-leading high-tech predust, batter, breading and frying equipment that reduces downtime while it boosts production efficiency and savings. Tailored designs meet unique customer needs with elite performance. Nothum serves the poultry, seafood, appetizer, alternative-protein and snack food industries with products that maximize flavor and minimize food waste. Located in Springfield, Mo., and the Netherlands, Nothum is part of Fortifi Food Processing Solutions. For more information, please visit www.nothum.com.

About Fortifi Food Processing Solutions

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas and operating worldwide, Fortifi is a leading platform of automated food processing equipment and automation solutions. Fortifi serves customers worldwide through its global manufacturing and service footprint, and drives improvements in yield, productivity, food quality, and worker safety for many of the world’s largest food producers. Fortifi’s growing portfolio includes Bettcher Industries, Frontmatec, MHM Automation, Nothum Food Processing Systems, REICH Thermoprozesstechnik GmbH, and LIMA (Les Innovations Mecaniques Alimentaires). For more information, please visit www.FortifiFoodSolutions.com.