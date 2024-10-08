Novolex Debuts Power Prep Bags and Rolls for Grab-n-Go Hot Sandwiches and Other Fare

Made by Bagcraft, the new Power Prep bags and rolls keep to-go foods tasting their best when wrapped, frozen, reheated and held under heat before sale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Novolex ® , a leader in packaging choice, innovation and sustainability, is launching Power Prep™ bags and rolls for grab-and-go hot sandwiches and other premium to-go fare.

Manufactured by Bagcraft®, a Novolex brand, the new multilayered bags and rolls keep foods at the height of flavor as they are wrapped, frozen, thawed, reheated and held under heat at the point of sale. The bags ensure customers can savor delicious hot sandwiches, bagels and other fare that were prepared, wrapped and frozen at another location.

Designed for convenience stores, supermarkets and other foodservice operators, Power Prep bags and rolls help satisfy America’s growing hunger for top-quality prepared food to-go. They join Power Prep wraps, introduced in 2023, as the latest innovation from Bagcraft to provide packaging choices for grab-and-go foods.

“With an insulated, four-layer structure, Power Prep ensures ready-to-eat food stays as flavorful as the moment it was made — assuring fresh taste and top quality with every bite,” said Rick Brown, Senior Vice President, Sales of Novolex. “Power Prep redefines the grab-and-go experience, offering a truly innovative approach to making, freezing, distributing, selling and savoring sandwiches and other fare.”

Novolex developed the Power Prep line because convenience stores, supermarkets and other foodservice operators are increasingly using central kitchens to prepare grab-and-go food options. Power Prep packaging protects and maintains the quality of food, controlling moisture and heat in multiple temperature environments.

Power Prep is made with oil-and-grease-resistant paper, achieved without added PFAS. This paper is laminated to a liner with a honeycomb structure to create an insulated layer.

Among the features of Power Prep:

Uses a lamination that offers anti-curling capabilities to enable flat sheeting, saving time and improving preparation because foods can be quickly wrapped and frozen at scale.

Demonstrates superior puncture-resistance compared to foil or a foil/paper structure, creating a more practical alternative.

Allows for custom printing to showcase branding and promotional messaging.

Novolex will showcase the full line of Power Prep wrap, bags and rolls at the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) show at Booth #4527 in Las Vegas this week.

Power Prep is just the latest cutting-edge solution from Bagcraft, a premier manufacturer of food packaging products that serve a wide range of foodservice, restaurant, supermarket, convenience store and bakery applications. To learn more about Power Prep and other Novolex products, visit www.novolex.com.

About Novolex

Novolex develops and manufactures diverse packaging products for multiple industries in the foodservice, delivery and carryout, food processor and industrial markets that touch nearly every aspect of daily life. The Novolex family of brands provides customers with innovative food and delivery packaging and performance solutions products for their business needs today while investing in research and development to engineer more sustainable choices for the future. With more than 10,000 employee families, Novolex operates 56 manufacturing facilities in North America and Europe, including two world-class plastic film recycling centers. To learn more about Novolex, visit www.novolex.com.