NuStef Baking Launches TeaFusions Waffle Cookies

NuStef Baking, the maker of Reko Pizzelles, is proud to announce the launch of TeaFusions Waffle Cookies. This exciting new product brings the crisp, delicate flavor of real fruit and tea-infused waffle cookies made on cast iron griddles in small batches to market.



TeaFusions Waffle Cookies are available in four unique fusion flavors: Chai Apple, Black Tea & Currant, Earl Grey & Passion Fruit, and White Tea & Peach. Made with real fruit, these innovative, flavorful treats are peanut-free, have 0g trans fats, and do not contain any artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. With the growing popularity of drinking tea and snacking trends supporting fusion flavors, TeaFusions delivers the perfect complementary snack for tea and other beverages.



The exciting new TeaFusions Waffle Cookies are ideal for grocery front of store and lunchbox departments, delis and convenience stores. The products are available in individual single-serve 80-calorie packets, 12-count multipack boxes, and in-store bakery containers. For food service, packets come in 72-count and 180-count bulk cases, perfect for corporate cafeterias, breakrooms, universities, travel/hospitality, and health and fitness facilities.



Tea Fusions Waffle Cookies will be available at select retailers across the United States and Canada in March and online at Amazon in April 2025.



NuStef Baking will be sampling Tea Fusions Waffle Cookies at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California, from March 5 to 7, 2025, at booth #N1434.



For more information about TeaFusions Waffle Cookies, visit rekopizzelle.com.