Nuts For Cheese Becomes the World’s First 100% Dairy-Free Cheese using Fairtrade Ingredients

LONDON, ON – An established leader in Canada’s natural product and vegan cheese categories, Nuts For Cheese has joined the growing Fairtrade movement, sourcing key ingredients like cashews, coconut oil, coconut milk, turmeric and black peppercorns from the global south to produce the world’s first Fairtrade Certified vegan cheese. The Fairtrade process of certification means a product was fairly grown, traded and is physically traceable, allowing producers, workers and their families to live with dignity.

For many Canadians, sustainability and ethical supply chains are an expectation of brands they love. The independent certification supports farmers and workers through fair practices with a focus on the environment, economy and social justice. “In Canada, it’s easy to take basic human rights for granted. One of our core values is conducting business with integrity. We appreciate how ethically conscious our consumer base is and we truly believe in making a difference through business,” says Founder and Chief Executive Officer Margaret Coons. As a young, award-winning entrepreneur, Coons is a pioneer in the natural product category, leveraging her background as a certified vegan chef and making no sacrifices to quality or ethics, even as the company scales production, outgrowing four facilities in only 5 years in business.

Known for a people-first philosophy, Nuts For Cheese is recognized as a leader in Canadian business for sustainable practices and corporate social responsibility, supporting dozens of charities and not-for-profits annually, including a recent donation of 500 wedges to the Middlesex London Paramedic Service front-line workers, the London Vegan Food Bank and Yoda’s Free Food Fund.

About Nuts For Cheese:

Nuts For Cheese produces organic, 100% dairy-free and plant-based cheese in six delicious flavours (Un-Brie-lievable, Chipotle “Cheddar”, Super Blue, Spinach & Artichoke, Red Rind and Black Garlic) and recently launched its two butter flavours, available at more than 1,500 stores including national retailers like Loblaws, Whole Foods and Sobeys.

About Fairtrade:

Globally, there are 1,411 Fairtrade Producer Certified organizations supporting 1.66 million farmers and workers across 73 countries. In 2018, Canada saw continued engagement and reach of Fairtrade products with retail sales estimated at $500 million equating to a +9.8% growth in value. Learn more about Fairtrade Canada.