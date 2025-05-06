Official Statement from Ferrarini USA, Inc. Regarding the Voluntary Recall of Sliced Prosciutto di Parma

Secaucus, NJ — Ferrarini USA, Inc. is committed to upholding the highest standards of food safety and quality. In line with this commitment, we are voluntarily recalling approximately 70 pounds of our Ferrarini Prosciutto di Parma (Lot Code 2527642), as announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The recall was prompted by a logistical oversight in the import process: while the product successfully cleared U.S. customs and met all European safety and quality certifications, including the rigorous standards required for Prosciutto di Parma PDO, it was inadvertently released from the warehouse before undergoing final FSIS import reinspection. This reinspection is a regulatory procedural step required for all imported meat products entering the U.S.

We want to reassure our customers, distributors, and retail partners that this product is fully compliant with all EU health and safety regulations and was not compromised in any way. The quality and safety of the product are not in question, and there have been no reported adverse health effects related to this recall.

Ferrarini USA is working closely and cooperatively with FSIS to ensure full compliance and transparency, and to prevent this type of procedural error from occurring in the future. We are reinforcing our internal controls to ensure that all regulatory steps are properly completed before product release.