Old Croc Named ‘Top Sliced Cheese’ at World Champion Cheese Contest

(Chatham, NJ) Trugman-Nash’s newest addition to its line of cheddars swept the field in its category at this year’s World Championship Cheese Contest. With a top score of 99.675, Old Croc’s Aged Cheddar Slices earned the coveted ‘Best of Class’ in the overall Natural Sliced Cheese category, out of 130 entries.

“To be recognized in such a big way by an impressive panel of judges at the World

Championship Cheese contest is a testament to all the hard work and dedication that went into developing this exciting new product,” said Ken Meyers, President of Trugman-Nash.

Hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, the international competition featured 2,978 cheeses from 29 nations across the globe. The

World Championship Cheese contest is regarded as one of the most prestigious cheese competitions in the world.

Aged for 12+ months, Old Croc’s new Aged Cheddar Slices deliver a delightfully creamy and nutty taste with superb melting properties – making it perfect for burgers, paninis and grilled sandwiches. Best of all, Old Croc’s Aged Cheddar is made with the milk of grass-fed cows with non-GMO ingredients and no added hormones.

For more information about the award-winning Old Croc Aged Cheddar Slices, or any of their other fine cheddar products, contact Ann Deans at Trugman-Nash, LLC at adeans@trugmannash.com.