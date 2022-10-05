Old Europe Cheese, Inc. Issues Voluntary Recall of Its Brie and Camembert Cheeses Due to Possible Health Risk

Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI is issuing a voluntary recall of its Brie and Camembert cheeses because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

RECALL DETAILS

All Old Europe Cheese Brie and Camembert products with best by dates through 12/14/2022 are subject to the voluntary recall. The products were distributed from August 01, 2022 through September 28, 2022 and were available at supermarkets, wholesale and retail stores nationwide and Mexico; retailers include Albertsons, Safeway, Meijer, Harding’s, Shaw’s, Price Chopper, Market Basket, Raley’s, Save Mart, Giant Foods, Stop & Shop, Fresh Thyme, Lidl, Sprouts, Athenian Foods, Whole Foods. This list may not include all retail establishments that have received the recalled product or may include retail establishments that did not actually receive the recalled product.

The following products being recalled are marked with Best By Dates ranging from September 28, 2022 to December 14, 2022, Retailers may have repackaged bulk Old Europe Cheese items into smaller containers and sold this repackaged product to consumers. This repackaged product may not bear the original labeling and product information as described below:

BrandProduct NameUPC Code
BLACK BEAR6 lb Black Bear WheelN/A
BLOCK AND BARREL2.2 lb Block and Barrel Brie078982603281
BLOCK AND BARREL6.6 lb Block and Barrel BrieN/A
CHARMANT2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel – CHARMANTN/A
CHARMANT8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds033421023860
COBBLESTONE2.2 lb Cobblestone Brie Wheel822486179809
CULINARY TOUR8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds011225005145
CULINARY TOUR8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrappedN/A
FREDERICKS8 oz Brie – dbl crème, wedges, saran wrappedN/A
FREDERICKS8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds708820301214
FRESH THYME8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds841330111994
FRESH THYME8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds841330111987
FRESH THYME8 oz Brie – wedges, saran wrappedN/A
FRESH THYME8 oz Camembert-Traditionnel rounds841330111970
GLENVIEW FARMS2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel758108121355
GLENVIEW FARMS3.25 lb Brie-double crème, rectangular RW758108670150
GOOD AND GATHER8 oz Good and Gather Wheel085239047620
HEINEN8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds020601418028
JOAN OF ARC14 oz Joan of Arc Brie Wheel711565129111
JOAN OF ARC2.2 lb Joan of Arc Herb and Garlic WheelN/A
JOAN OF ARC2.2 lb Joan of Arc Peppercorn WheelN/A
JOAN OF ARC6.5 lb Joan of Arc Triple Creme WheelN/A
JOAN OF ARC8 oz Joan of Arc Camembert Wheel711565112243
JOAN OF ARC8 oz Joan of Arc Double Cream Wedge711565204993
JOAN OF ARC8 oz Joan of Arc Double Creme Wheel711565112236
JOAN OF ARC8 oz Joan of Arc Slicing Brie711565200520
JOAN OF ARC8 oz Joan of Arc Triple Creme Wheel711565129104
LA BONNE VIE14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds820581678678
LA BONNE VIE2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel820581678685
LA BONNE VIE6.5 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel RW820581678692
LA BONNE VIE7 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Herbs, wedges, foil wrapped820581678661
LA BONNE VIE7 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, foil wrapped820581678654
LA BONNE VIE8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds820581678531
LA BONNE VIE8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds820581678746
LA BONNE VIE8 oz Camembert – double crème, rounds820581678616
LIDL8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds4056489151739
LIFE IN PROVENCE8 oz Brie – rounds787984111952
MARKET 3214 oz Brie – double crème, rounds41735052865
MARKET 328 oz Brie – double crème, rounds41735052834
MARKET 328 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped41735052872
MARKET 328 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds41735052858
MARKET 328 oz Brie-dbl crème w/Herbs, wedges, saran wrapped41735052889
MARKET 328 oz Camembert – Traditionnel double crème, rounds41735052841
MATRIE ‘D2.2 lb Matrie’d Wheel780487488422
METROPOLITAN6.5 lb Metropolitan WheelN/A
METROPOLITAN8 oz Metropolitan Wheel711565007679
PRESTIGE8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds021140033635
PRIMO TAGLIO6.5 lb Brie – w/Herbs, whole wheelN/A
PRIMO TAGLIO8 oz – w/Herbs, wedges21004900002
PRIMO TAGLIO8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds021130045679
PRIMO TAGLIO8 oz Brie – slicing rectangle021130098453
PRIMO TAGLIO8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds – ST ROCCO133421027865
RED APPLE7 oz Brie – double crème, rounds604262030005
RED APPLE8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrapped604262030036
Reny Picot1 lb Brie – double crème, slicing rectangle033421024201
Reny Picot14 oz Brie – double crème w/Herbs, rounds033421022764
Reny Picot14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds033421022757
Reny Picot14 oz Camembert – double crème, rounds033421022795
Reny Picot2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheelN/A
Reny Picot2.2 lb Brie – triple crème, whole wheelN/A
Reny Picot3.25 lb Brie – double crème, rectangularN/A
Reny Picot6.5 lb Brie – double crème w/Herbs, whole wheelN/A
Reny Picot6.5 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel RW – RENY PICOTN/A
Reny Picot6.5 lb Brie – triple crème, whole wheelN/A
Reny Picot6.5 lb Brie-dbl crème w/Peppercorn, whole wheelN/A
Reny Picot6.5 lb Camembert – double crème, whole wheelN/A
Reny Picot7 oz Brie – double crème w/Herbs, wedges, foil wrapped033421022429
Reny Picot7 oz Brie – double crème, rounds no cupsN/A
Reny Picot7 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, foil wrapped033421022417
Reny Picot8 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Peppercorn, wedges, saran wrappedN/A
Reny Picot8 oz Brie – dbl crème, wedges, saran wrap RWN/A
Reny Picot8 oz Brie – double crème w/Herbs, wedges, saran wrappedN/A
Reny Picot8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds033421022863
Reny Picot8 oz Brie – double crème, slicing rectangle033421024300
Reny Picot8 oz Brie – double crème, wedges, saran wrappedN/A
Reny Picot8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds – ST ROCCO133421027865
Reny Picot8 oz Brie – trpl crème, wedges, saran wrap RW – ST ROCCON/A
Reny Picot8 oz Brie – wedges, saran wrapped033421022313
Reny Picot8 oz Camembert – double crème, rounds033421022900
Reny Picot8 oz Camembert – Traditionnel double crème, rounds033421024904
ST RANDEAUX14 oz Brie – double crème, rounds636625003401
ST RANDEAUX2.2 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheelN/A
ST RANDEAUX6.5 lb Brie – double crème, whole wheel RWN/A
ST RANDEAUX8 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Herbs, wedges, saran wrpd RWN/A
ST RANDEAUX8 oz Brie – dbl crème w/Pepper, wedges, saran wrpd RWN/A
ST RANDEAUX8 oz Brie – double crème, rounds636625003418
ST RANDEAUX8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds636625003548
ST RANDEAUX8 oz Camembert – Traditionnel, rounds636625003425
TASTE OF INSPIRATION8 oz Brie – rounds725439802550
TASTE OF INSPIRATION8 oz Brie – triple crème, rounds725439999731
TASTE OF INSPIRATION8 oz Brie – w/Herb center layer, rounds725439802567
TASTE OF INSPIRATION8 oz Brie – wedges, saran wrappedN/A
TRADER JOE8 oz Trader Joe Slicing00505086

Consumers who have purchased the stated Brie and Camembert products are urged not to consume it and discard the product. FDA recommends in these cases that anyone who purchased or received any recalled products to use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Listeria can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

Old Europe Cheese has set up a telephone line to answer any questions about this recall, The number is 269-925-5003 ext 335 and is open Monday through Friday from 9:00am-12:30pm and 2:00pm-4:00pm ET.

BACKGROUND

This action was triggered after a full environmental audit of 120 samples, both of the product and of the company’s facilities. None of the products showed contamination, but one of the facilities’ samples tested positive. The strain from that positive case has been linked to 6 cases of Listeriosis dating from 2017 to 2022. These cases were not previously linked to this company’s products, but Old Europe Cheese decided to do this voluntary recall in order to avoid any risk to their customers

The Company has decided to voluntarily initiate the product recall based on these results and with a focus on their consumers’ health. The source of potential contamination has been identified and Old Europe Cheese is taking active measures to eliminate it. Production of these products has been stopped and will not restart until the Company has full confidence in the effectivity of the applied measures.

The company is working closely with state and federal authorities and with its clients to make this voluntary recall as fast and efficient as possible. The quality and safety of our products is our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by this situation. Old Europe Cheese’s top priority is the health of our customers.

