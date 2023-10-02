Olli Salumeria Appoints Tim Goldsmid as CEO + New Products at NACS Show in Atlanta

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — California-based Olli Salumeria, the nation’s foremost producer of authentic Italian-style salami, has appointed Tim Goldsmid as the company’s first chief executive officer.

A veteran of the CPG food industry for over 20 years, Goldsmid assumes day-to-day leadership of Olli Salumeria, with a specific goal of elevating the brand to become the leader in premium salami across North America. Goldsmid will help Olli reach its growth ambitions by bringing a focus on elevating the commercial side of the business, including sales, marketing and innovation.

“There is a lot of potential in both the Olli brand and the salami category in general and I’m thrilled for the opportunity to help this company reach the next level,” said Goldsmid. “Olli has a world-class product portfolio and the passion of the team here is undeniable. I am eager to help Olli become the leading premium salami brand in the United States.”

With two decades of industry experience and a proven track record of developing and building businesses in the CPG food category, Goldsmid is well-poised to lead Olli into its next phase of growth. Prior to joining Olli, Goldsmid led the growth of several large food brands including Pacific Foods, Jack’s Links, Red Baron and several legacy General Mill’s brands including Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, and Cascadian Farm.

Goldsmid’s role as Olli Salumeria’s first CEO marks considerable growth for the privately-owned company, which was founded in 2010 by Oliviero Colmignoli in Richmond, Va. and expanded to a state-of-the-art facility in Oceanside, Calif. eight years ago.

“Our company has grown considerably over the past 13 years and much of that growth has been driven by our passion for salami-making – but it’s time for Olli to get to the next level,” said Colmignoli. “Under Tim’s leadership, we will strengthen relationships with key industry partners, while exploring new markets and focusing on new product innovation. We plan on doubling the size of this company over the next five years.”

Colmignoli will remain active in the company’s day-to-day business, serving as Olli Salumeria’s president with a key role in operations and product development. According to Colmignoli, the addition of Goldsmid as CEO is an investment into the company’s development as a mainstream CPG brand.

“Tim’s background covers many different areas of expertise within the CPG category, he knows how to take food brands to market. By optimizing our processes and focusing on distribution and retail partners, we will grow Olli into a widely distributed household brand, without sacrificing quality or profitability.”

The timing for Olli’s growth coincides with an uptick in consumer interest for charcuterie, which surged over 300 percent during the pandemic as consumers sought exciting, premium foods at home, and this interest has continued, post-pandemic.

“There have been several trends in protein categories over the past few years, including immense interest in charcuterie experiences,” added Goldsmid. “I see a great deal of potential to grow the top end of the protein and charcuterie categories, so partnering with retailers to offer our products and insights into these areas will allow us to capitalize on these trends.”

As the company’s new CEO, Goldsmid will join the Olli Salumeria team at the North American Convenience Store (NACS) trade show in Atlanta, October 3-6. At NACS (Booth #C9560), Olli will offer samples of its latest product lines, including varieties of new preservative-free Olli® Salamini snacks, Olli® Sliced Chubs and Olli® Snack Packs. Olli will also debut several new varieties of its 2.5-ounce Snack Pack products at NACS that feature a selection of slow-cured Olli Salami, artisanal cheeses and That’s it mini fruit bars in a convenient, grab-and-go package.

For more information on Olli Salumeria, including product details and sales inquiries, visit www.olli.com.

About Olli Salumeria

Olli Salumeria is a U.S.-based salumeria (Italian for “delicatessen”) that faithfully carries on fourth

generations of the salami-making traditions of one of Italy’s most famous salami families. Named after Oliviero Colmignoli, the grandson of cured-meat legend Ferruccio Fiorucci. who produced his first salami in 1850, Olli is driven to introducing Americans to the sweeter, less acidic taste of salami slow-cured in the Italian method. The company offers a growing line of snack packs, antipasto trays, pre-sliced salami, Salamini snacks and salami chubs and even introduced the industry’s first preservative-free salami, made completely without added nitrates or nitrites.

From state-of-the-art processing facilities in Oceanside, Calif., which Oliviero and his team selected for its Mediterranean climate, Olli combines genuine Italian recipes, curing techniques and quality with a commitment to being the first 100% preservative free Italian salami producer in America.

Olli can be found nationally, with several product lines available through Amazon Fresh, plus Whole Foods locations, Albertsons, Kroger, Publix and at regional supermarkets and specialty retailers across the country. To find an Olli retailer near you, visit www.olli.com/locate-products.

For more information on the Olli story, curing technique and products, visit www.olli.com or follow Olli Salumeria on Facebook and Instagram.