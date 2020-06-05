Oregon Cheese Guild Announces Oregon Cheese Events in 2021: Save the Dates

Oregon Cheese Guild Deli June 5, 2020

To our community of cheese lovers in Oregon and beyond:

As part of the policies for reopening Oregon set forth by the Governor’s office, large scale events in Oregon have been canceled through this fall. As such, we are unable to hold the Oregon Cheese Festival and The Wedge in 2020 as we had hoped.

Please mark your calendars for March 13 & 14, 2021 for the Oregon Cheese Festival at Rogue Creamery in Central Point and October 2, 2021 for The Wedge in Portland.

In the meantime, we will continue to monitor the situation and if anything changes over the summer that would allow us to do an event in the fall, we will do so – and you’ll be the first to know.

Want to get your Oregon cheese fix? Build a Beautiful Board with us, FREE on Facebook Live* Oregon Cheese Guild page June 19 at 5pm PDT

Who says you need a party to build a gorgeous cheese board? Cheesemonger and owner of La Femme Fromage Ellian Rohrbacher will teach us how to put together a delicious masterpiece, then you can devour it for dinner! (be sure to snap a few pics first)

More info plus a list of supplies to have on hand on the event page.

*No Facebook account necessary to view the event.

You can still SuppORt Local artisan producers!

We have seen such an outpouring of support among consumers and industry members alike, all committed to helping local and artisan food and beverage producers make it through this crisis. Until we are able to celebrate cheese together, you can treat yourself to something delicious AND support your food supply by choosing to buy local and artisan products. Find ways to buy, in-store and online, by visiting the Oregon Cheese Guild Website.

Find Oregon Cheese ►

Thank you for your continued support, and for the enthusiasm you share for the artisan products that make our state so special.

Stay safe and healthy, 

Your friends at the Oregon Cheese Guild, the organizers of the Oregon Cheese Festival and The Wedge, and the Oregon cheese community

Related Articles

Deli

15th Annual Oregon Cheese Festival

February 7, 2019 Oregon Cheese Guild

Now in its 15th year, the Oregon Cheese Festival is a farmer’s market style event celebrating cheese and everything that goes with it. Over the years it has grown into one of the largest cheese-themed festivals in the country – drawing artisan cheesemakers, vintners, brewers, and specialty food producers to showcase their products to an ever-growing crowd of cheese enthusiasts.

Deli

15th Annual Oregon Cheese Festival March 16 & 17, 2019

December 20, 2018 Oregon Cheese Guild

Join more than 20 cheesemakers and 80 specialty food and beverage producers from Oregon and beyond at the Oregon Cheese Festival. This farmers market-style festival features local artisan cheese, food, beer, cider, spirits, wine, and crafts under several tents in its traditional location outside the Rogue Creamery Cheese Shop as well as in and around the newly refurbished Crater Iron Building (operated by Central Point School District) on North Front St. in Central Point, OR.