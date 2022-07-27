Oregon Cheeses Take Home Record 24 Awards at National Conference in Home Town

Portland, Ore. – The nation’s specialty food industry descended on Portland last week at the American Cheese Society’s (ACS) 2022 annual conference, its first in-person event since 2019. Oregon food and beverage makers were featured in pre-conference tours, educational and tasting seminars, and at a Best of Oregon celebration hosted by the Oregon Cheese Guild during this four day conference for over 1,000 industry professionals.

At the Annual Cheese Competition, Oregon artisan, farmstead, and specialty cheesemakers took home blue ribbons in 10 categories and Oregon cheeses landed a clean sweep in the 2-4 Year Aged Cheddar category. The awards were announced July 21st at the ACS’s 39th Annual Conference. Tillamook received seven awards, Face Rock Creamery nabbed five, and Briar Rose Creamery scored four coveted medals, including three golds. There were 1,387 entries representing 196 creameries from North and South America in this year’s competition, the nation’s largest. The full list of Oregon’s awards is on page two.

Oregon cheeses and local specialty food and beverage were on display all week to buyers from around the world, showcased in seminars such as “An Agricultural Tour from the Oregon Trail to Modern Day”, “A Distinctive Fermentation Community: Oregon’s National Leadership”, “Portlanders’ Cultural Diversity in Food”, and “What Grows Together Goes Together: Oregon’s Dynamic Geological History and Terroir”; during the Cheese Crawl at local establishments; and in events and receptions such as those hosted by marquee sponsor Tillamook and the Oregon Cheese Guild.

The public will be able to taste this year’s winners from Oregon and beyond at Portland’s celebration of cheese and all things that go with it, The Wedge, September 24th at Alder Block. Other opportunities to taste competition winners and other delicious Oregon cheeses are at our retail partners statewide during Oregon Cheese Month in September, at the Oregon Cheese Festival in Central Point, and at creameries around the state on the Oregon Cheese & Food Trail.

2022 American Cheese Competition Awards

Oregon Winners by Category & Subcategory

Fromage Blanc made from cow’s milk

1st: Fromage Blanc, Briar Rose Creamery, Dundee

Fromage Blanc made from mixed or other milks

2nd: Brebis, Briar Rose Creamery, Dundee

Cheddar aged 13 months through 23 months made from cow’s milk

3rd: Tillamook Extra Sharp Cheddar, Tillamook

Cheddar aged through 12 months made from cow’s milk

3rd: Tillamook Medium Cheddar, Tillamook

Cheddar aged 24 months through 47 months

1st: Tillamook Extra Sharp White Cheddar, Tillamook

2nd: Tillamook Makers Reserve 2019 Cheddar, Tillamook

3rd: Cheese Is Love Cheddar, Rogue Creamery, Central Point

Mature Cheddar aged 48 or more months

2nd: Tillamook Makers Reserve 2017 Cheddar, Tillamook

Cheddar wrapped in cloth aged 13 or more months

2nd: Face 2 Face Clothbound Cheddar, Face Rock Creamery, Bandon

3rd: Clothbound Cheddar, Face Rock Creamery, Bandon

Sweet Cheddar

1st: Face 2 Face Mixed Milk Cheddar, Face Rock Creamery, Bandon

Sheep’s milk open category

1st: Agness, Briar Rose Creamery, Dundee

Mixed or other milk open category

3rd: Beltane, Rivers Edge Chevre LLC, Logsden

Fresh Hispanic cheeses

3rd: Don Froylan Queso Fresco, Don Froylan Creamery, Salem

Hispanic cooking cheeses

1st: Don Froylan Queso Oaxaca, Don Froylan Creamery, Salem

String cheese

2nd: Liliana’s String Cheese, Don Froylan Creamery, Salem

Feta

1st: Feta, Briar Rose Creamery, Dundee

Smoked Cheddars

1st: Tillamook Hickory Smoked Cheddar, Tillamook

3rd: Tillamook Hickory Smoked Extra Sharp White Cheddar, Tillamook

Smoked Cheeses made from cow’s milk

3rd: Smokey Blue, Rogue Creamery, Central Point

Smoked Cheeses made from mixed or other milks

1st: Up in Smoke, Rivers Edge Chevre LLC, Logsden

Cheddar with Flavor Added

1st: Peppercorn Harvest Clothbound Cheddar, Face Rock Creamery, Bandon

Cheddar with Hot Flavor Added

2nd: In Your Face Spicy 3 Pepper Cheddar, Face Rock Creamery, Bandon

Farmstead aged less than 60 days

1st: Siltcoos, Rivers Edge Chevre LLC, Logsden

Founded in 2006, the Oregon Cheese Guild is a collaborative effort to increase awareness of Oregon’s artisanal cheeses, create educational opportunities, and provide a platform for cooperation and shared resources among Oregon cheesemakers. www.oregoncheeseguild.org | Like us on Facebook