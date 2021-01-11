Oregon Truffle Festival Announces First Event of 2021

Dear Friends,

With Oregon truffle season upon us—and it’s looking to be a very good season, indeed—we are delighted to announce our first event of 2021.

As many of you know, we will gather virtually this year, and have taken the time to plan and think about how we translate the special experience of the festival to a different format. We have partnered with incredible chefs, artisans, foragers, and experts to bring the Oregon Truffle Festival to you in 2021, and will be announcing our events over the coming weeks.

Our first event this year is a one-of-a-kind cooking class with the wonderful Chef Vitaly Paley. The James Beard Award-winning chef has headlined our Grand Dinners in years past, and has been a longtime champion of Oregon truffles. Chef Vitaly has embraced the virtual format this year and will be leading a three-course cooking class on Saturday, February 6th at 5 pm PST.

This at-home cooking class with Chef Vitaly will teach, inspire and result in a beautiful truffle dinner for two.

Two ticket types are available: Our Cook Along tickets invite participants to do just that. Your purchase of a Cook Along ticket includes a 3-ounce box of freshly foraged Oregon white and black truffles, infused truffle butter, and a truffle shaver—all shipped to your doorstep overnight, with shipping on us!

Recipes to Chef Paley’s three-course dinner will be shared with you two weeks in advance, so you can have your mise en place ready on February 6! We only have 40 of these packages available, so act quickly to secure your spot.

As an additional option, Follow Along tickets allow guests to tune into the live class and watch Chef Paley cook these truffled dishes from his own home kitchen. Either way, this is an event not to be missed, and we hope you’ll join us!

Tickets and more information for Cooking with Oregon Truffles Featuring Chef Vitaly Paley can be found on our website.

We look forward to sharing the Oregon truffle season with you and wishing you a healthy new year!

Event details:

Date: Saturday, February 6

Time: 5 pm – 6:30 pm PST

Cook Along tickets include:

3 ounces of dog foraged truffles, both Oregon white and black truffles, shipped to your doorstep

4 ounces of Oregon white truffle-infused butter (organic)

OTF truffle shaver

Printed recipe cards and truffle handling instructions

Complimentary overnight shipping in continental USA (sorry, we cannot ship overnight to HI or AK)

Recipes and shopping list—you will receive these via email two weeks before the event

Link to virtual cooking class on February 6th

Post-class recording

Recipes serve 2 to 4

Only 40 Cook Along tickets available

Follow Along tickets include: