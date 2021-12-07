Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Plant-based Naturally Ripened Brie

TORONTO–Organic Garage Ltd. (TSXV: OG |OTCQX: OGGFF |FRA: 9CW1), one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers, is pleased to announce that its plant-based food company, Future of Cheese Inc. (“Future of Cheese” or the “Company”) has launched the Company’s naturally ripened plant-based brie to retailers in Ontario. The brie is made using all-natural, organic, non-GMO ingredients. It is specially ripened using traditional aging processes developed by the Company’s globally recognized Maître Fromager and Co-Founder, Afrim Pristine, widely acclaimed as the country’s premier cheesemaker.

“With traditional cheese-making techniques and proper climate-controlled aging rooms, we have crafted an organic, all-natural ripened plant-based brie,” stated Mr. Pristine. “Every brie wheel is produced in our humidity-controlled environment for 21 days, and we are proud to expand our product line to include this world-class plant-based brie.”

The Company’s culinary team, led by Chef and Co-Founder Craig Harding and Mr. Pristine, has developed their plant-based brie using only five ingredients, and without the use of fillers, gums or starches, to produce what the Company believes is the cleanest ingredients list on the market. The brie is enclosed in a biodegradable package, designed to continue the ripening process and mature the cheese throughout its shelf lifespan, and will retail in Canada for MSRP $13.99.

“We have spent a lifetime mastering the art of cheesemaking and gleaning our culinary expertise from the best in the world,” Mr. Harding said. “And now we’re applying this knowledge to produce the world’s most exceptional plant-based cheeses, starting with our version of a traditional delicate brie, complete with a ripened rind, mild flavour and velvety smooth texture.”

About Future of Cheese

The Future of Cheese Inc. is a Canadian plant-based cheese innovator and manufacturer led by one of the world’s best and recognized cheesemakers, along with one of Canada’s top chefs, and supported by a team of scientific minds and sustainability experts. Utilizing unique aging and manufacturing processes, a well-established distribution network and high-profile marketing channels, the Company is set to disrupt the rapidly growing plant-based dairy alternatives market, paving the way for the future of plant-based dairy alternatives! For more information, please visit the Future of Cheese website at www.futureofcheese.com.

About Organic Garage Ltd.

Organic Garage (TSXV: OG | OTCQX: OGGFF | FRA: 9CW1) is one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers and is committed to offering its customers a wide selection of healthy and natural products at every day affordable prices. The Company’s stores are in prime retail locations designed to give customers an inclusive, unique and value-focused grocery shopping experience. Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage is headquartered in Toronto. The Company is focused on continuing to expand its retail footprint within the Greater Toronto Area. For more information, please visit the Organic Garage website at www.organicgarage.com

