Our Home Accelerates Growth with Strategic Acquisition

The Better-for-You Family of Snack Brands Adds Pop Secret to Its Portfolio

BOONTON, N.J. — Our Home, the family of brands providing delicious, wholesome snacks to communities throughout the U.S., announced the acquisition of Pop Secret from Campbell Soup Company. This move significantly scales Our Home’s existing platform and footprint across the country, further expanding its ability to provide high-quality snacks at great value to its customers.

“Acquiring Pop Secret marks Our Home’s expansion into the microwave popcorn category, strengthening our status as a premier independent snacking platform,” says Aaron Greenwald, Founder and CEO of Our Home. “The brand’s significant MULO consumption and widespread household recognition, combined with our extensive manufacturing capabilities, create a unique platform for growth and innovation in the market.”

The acquisition of the Pop Secret brand significantly enhances Our Home’s product offerings, reinforcing its commitment to providing innovative and better-for-you products to its discerning consumers. Pop Secret will bring iconic popcorn with close to 40 years of history and innovation to the Our Home portfolio, with an emphasis on authentic, real butter flavors and a focus on making snacks as healthy as they are irresistible.

About Our Home

Our Home is a leading, independent better-for-you snack platform that provides delicious, wholesome snacks at a great value. Our Home strives to create nourishing snacks that offer a warm and welcoming sense of familiarity to communities, catering to every occasion and satisfying various cravings. This commitment is demonstrated through the company’s ownership of production and manufacturing facilities spanning all snack sub-categories, and a portfolio of brands that currently includes Food Should Taste Good, Popchips, Real Food From The Ground Up, YOU NEED THIS, RW Garcia, Good Health, Sonoma Creamery, and soon to welcome the Pop Secret brand.

For more information on Our Home, visit www.our-home.com or follow us on LinkedIn.