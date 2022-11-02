Outbreak Investigation of Listeria monocytogenes: Brie and Camembert Soft Cheese Products (September 2022)

The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, is investigating a multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections linked to Brie and Camembert soft cheese products, including all baked Brie cheeses, manufactured by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, and sold at various retailers under multiple labels and brands.

On September 30, 2022, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. voluntarily recalled multiple brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses produced at their Michigan facility and on October 5, 2022 expanded their recall to include multiple brands of baked Brie products. On October 28, 2022, a list of retail establishments in Alabama, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, Inc. was added to the firm’s recall notification.

An expanded list of recalled products and stores that potentially sold these products is available below and on the firm’s recall.

FDA’s investigation is ongoing to determine if additional products are potentially contaminated. Updates to this advisory will be provided as they become available.

Recommendation

Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve recalled products and should throw them away; this includes Best By Dates ranging from September 28, 2022 to December 14, 2022, and all flavors and quantities. An expanded list of recalled products and stores that potentially sold these products is available below and on the firm’s recall.

Retailers may have repackaged bulk Old Europe Cheese items into smaller containers and sold this repackaged product to consumers. This repackaged product may not bear the original labeling and product information. If you are unsure where your Brie or Camembert cheese products are from, ask your retailer or throw them away.

Listeria is most likely to sicken pregnant people and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems. Other people can be infected with Listeria, but they rarely become seriously ill.

Call your healthcare provider right away if you have these symptoms after eating Old Europe Cheese Inc. Brie and Camembert products:

Pregnant people typically experience only fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. However, Listeria infection during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

People who are not pregnant may experience headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches.

Follow FDA’s safe handling and cleaning advice and use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination, including retailers who repackaged bulk recalled cheese. Listeria can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

Case Count Map Provided by CDC

Case Counts

Total Illnesses: 6

Hospitalizations: 5

Deaths: 0

Last illness onset: August 5, 2022

States with Cases: CA, GA, MA, MI, NJ, TX

Product Distribution: Nationwide

Useful Links

Recalled Products

Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve recalled products listed below and should throw them away; this includes Best By Dates ranging from September 28, 2022 to December 14, 2022, and all flavors and quantities. A more detailed list of products is available on the firm’s recall.

Baked Brie Products:

Culinary Tour Plain Baked Brie

Culinary Tour Cranberry Baked Brie

La Bonne Vie Plain Baked Brie

La Bonne Vie Cranberry Baked Brie

LIDL Plain Baked Brie Clamshell

LIDL Cranberry Baked Brie

LIDL Fig Baked Brie

Primo Taglio Plain Baked Brie

Reny Picot Plain Baked Brie

Reny Picot Cranberry Baked Brie

Reny Picot Apple Baked Brie

Reny Picot Fig Baked Brie

Brie and Camembert Brands:

Reny Picot

Black Bear

Block & Barrel

Charmant

Cobblestone

Culinary Tour

Fredericks

Fresh Thyme

Glenview Farms

Good & Gather

Heinen’s

Joan of Arc

La Bonne Vie

Lidl Preferred Selection

Life in Provence

Matrie’d

Market 32

Metropolitan

Prestige

Primo Taglio

Red Apple Cheese

St. Randeaux

Taste of Inspiration

St. Rocco

Trader Joe

St. Louis Brie (Swiss American)

The products were distributed from August 01, 2022 through September 28, 2022, and were available at supermarkets, wholesale and retail stores nationwide and in Mexico. Retailers include:

Albertsons

Athenian Foods

Fresh Thyme

Giant Foods

Harding’s

Lidl

Market Basket

Meijer

Price Chopper

Raley’s

Safeway

Save Mart

Shaw’s

Stop & Shop

Sprouts

Whole Foods

This list may not include all retail establishments that have received the recalled product or may include retail establishments that did not actually receive the recalled product.

For recalled bulk Brie and Camembert: Here is a list of retail establishments in Alabama, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont that received recalled bulk Brie and Camembert cheese from Old Europe Cheese, Inc.

If you are unsure of what brand your Brie or Camembert cheese is, or if it is an Old Europe Cheese, Inc. product, ask your retailer or throw it away.

Previous Updates

October 6, 2022

The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, is investigating a multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections linked to Brie and Camembert soft cheese products, including all baked Brie cheeses, manufactured by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, and sold at various retailers under multiple labels and brands.

On September 30, 2022, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. voluntarily recalled multiple brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses produced at their Michigan facility and on October 5, 2022 expanded their recall to include multiple brands of baked Brie products. The firm has also halted production and distribution of their Brie and Camembert products from the Michigan facility and is working with FDA on corrective actions. Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve recalled products and should throw them away; this includes Best By Dates ranging from September 28, 2022 to December 14, 2022, and all flavors and quantities.

An expanded list of recalled products and stores that potentially sold these products is available below and on the firm’s recall. Swiss American has also issued a voluntary recall of their St. Louis Brie products sourced from Old Europe Cheese Inc.’s Michigan facility. A full list of their products can be found on the firm’s recall notice.

FDA’s investigation is ongoing to determine if additional products are potentially contaminated. Updates to this advisory will be provided as they become available.

September 30, 2022

The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, is investigating a multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections linked to Brie and Camembert soft cheese products manufactured by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, and sold at various retailers under multiple labels and brands, including Reny Picot.

Based on epidemiologic information provided by CDC, of the five patients with information available, four (80%) report eating Brie or Camembert cheese prior to illness. FDA, with assistance from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, has initiated an inspection at the Old Europe Cheese, Inc. facility in Michigan, which includes sample collection and analysis. Analysis of environmental samples collected at the facility showed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes. Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) analysis determined that the Listeria strain found in the facility matches the Listeria strain causing illnesses in this outbreak.

Old Europe Cheese, Inc. has voluntarily recalled multiple brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses produced at their Michigan facility in response to investigation findings. The firm has also halted production and distribution of their Brie and Camembert products from the Michigan facility and is working with FDA on corrective actions. Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve recalled products and should throw them away; this includes Best By Dates ranging from September 28, 2022 to December 14, 2022, and all flavors and quantities. A full list of recalled products and stores that potentially sold these products is available below and on the firm’s recall.

FDA’s investigation is ongoing to determine if additional products are potentially contaminated. Updates to this advisory will be provided as they become available.