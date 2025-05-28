Pabst Blue Ribbon & Yancey’s Fancy Create the Ultimate Beer-Infused Cheese

D.J., Brew Public Deli May 28, 2025

Photo Credit: Image of Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer Flavored Cheese with Yancey’s Fancy courtesy of Pabst Brewing

When it comes to beer and food pairings, beer and cheese always percolates to the top! Now one of America’s most recognizable beers, Pabst Blue Ribbon, has partnered with cheese purveyor, Yancey’s Fancy on Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer Flavored Cheese!

The two companies have a long history in fermentation. Yancey’s Fancy traces its American cheese-making roots to 1926, while Pabst has been brewing beer in the US since 1844. Inspired by PBR’s unexpected foray into cheese-making during Prohibition, and Yancey’s notoriety as a House of Flavor, this new partnership blends two of America’s great traditions: beer and cheese. The result is said to be a bold, flavorful cheddar that brings a unique spin to everything, from charcuterie platters to epic grilled cheeses, heartwarming mac and cheese, or just a midnight snack straight from the fridge.

To read more, please visit Brew Public.

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Green Era Announces Mariano’s Diverts 1 Million Pounds of Food Waste into Renewable Energy and Compost

Mariano's Retail & FoodService April 7, 2025

As part of Mariano’s zero waste initiative, the partnership has been so impactful that the supermarket chain will now include 8 additional stores in the program (West Loop, South Loop, Bridgeport, Edgewater, Ukrainian Village, New City and Lakeshore East) resulting in a total of 10 Illinois stores working toward a more sustainable future.