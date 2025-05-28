Pabst Blue Ribbon & Yancey’s Fancy Create the Ultimate Beer-Infused Cheese

When it comes to beer and food pairings, beer and cheese always percolates to the top! Now one of America’s most recognizable beers, Pabst Blue Ribbon, has partnered with cheese purveyor, Yancey’s Fancy on Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer Flavored Cheese!

The two companies have a long history in fermentation. Yancey’s Fancy traces its American cheese-making roots to 1926, while Pabst has been brewing beer in the US since 1844. Inspired by PBR’s unexpected foray into cheese-making during Prohibition, and Yancey’s notoriety as a House of Flavor, this new partnership blends two of America’s great traditions: beer and cheese. The result is said to be a bold, flavorful cheddar that brings a unique spin to everything, from charcuterie platters to epic grilled cheeses, heartwarming mac and cheese, or just a midnight snack straight from the fridge.

To read more, please visit Brew Public.