Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium Appoints US Brand Ambassador

The Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium has appointed Chef Michele Casadei Massari as its U.S. brand ambassador. Throughout the coming year, Chef Massari will promote the cheese’s presence in the U.S. from gastronomic, cultural, and nutritional perspectives.

Chef Massari will share his passion for this extraordinary cheese through educational events and culinary experiences that will take place virtually as well as on-site at his restaurant Lucciola on New York City’s Upper West Side. Events tentatively slated for 2021 will allow people across the country to better understand how authentic Parmigiano Reggiano is different from ordinary parmesan cheeses, experience its unique and distinctive taste, learn about its health benefits, and gain insight into its integral role in Italian culture.

In addition, Chef Massari will represent Parmigiano Reggiano at local trade shows and conventions, to celebrate, discuss, and showcase the cheese among a vast professional network, furthering the Consortium’s ongoing efforts towards American awareness and understanding of Parmigiano Reggiano within the food retail and hospitality industries.

