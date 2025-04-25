Parmigiano Reggiano: Nicola Bertinelli Reconfirmed as Consortium President for a Third Consecutive Term

The entrepreneur will lead the protection body for the next four years. He will be joined by Daniele Sfulcini as Vice President.

Reggio Emilia – Nicola Bertinelli has been unanimously reappointed President by the Board of Directors of the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium. Born in Parma in 1972, Bertinelli will lead the Consortium for another four-year term, with Daniele Sfulcini serving as Vice President. The Executive Committee members were also appointed: Luca Cotti and Giuseppe Scarica (Parma), Giorgio Catellani and Giuseppe Alai (Reggio Emilia), Emilio Braghin and Andrea Lori (Modena), Giulio Ghiaroni (Bologna).

In the coming days, the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee will be completed with the appointment of the President of the Mantua section by the Lombardy section’s council.

To immediately ensure representation for mountain-area production, a special delegation for the Parmigiano Reggiano Mountain Product project was assigned to Andrea Lori, Board Member from Modena.

The Parmigiano Reggiano supply chain includes 291 dairies and more than 2,100 farms, involving over 50,000 people. In 2024, production reached 4.079 million wheels, totaling over 163,000 tons.

“I would like to thank our members and all the Board for their renewed trust,” said Nicola Bertinelli. “We must look to the future. We are required to think globally and create new space in international markets. It’s essential that we lead the way in setting the conditions to make this happen. We are living through a time of great change, marked by ongoing conflicts, new restrictions on free trade, and an evolving consumer consciousness. People are looking for meaning in the food they eat, and our product embodies those values. We must bring them to the forefront to become not just a cheese, but a global lifestyle brand—a symbol of Italian craftsmanship. United, we can meet the challenges ahead.”

About Nicola Bertinelli

Born on October 10, 1972, in Medesano (Parma), he is the CEO of Azienda Agricola Bertinelli, which has been producing Parmigiano Reggiano PDO in the same town since 1895. His educational background is unique: after earning degrees in Agricultural Science and Economics from the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore, he moved to Canada for an MBA at the prestigious Faculty of Agriculture at the University of Guelph. He remained in North America for over three years, working as a teaching assistant. Upon returning to Italy, Bertinelli took over the family business alongside his father Gianni. He was first elected President of the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium on April 8, 2017, and began his second term on April 17, 2021. Bertinelli also holds important roles within Coldiretti: in 2018, he was named President of Coldiretti Parma and later Coldiretti Emilia-Romagna, and in 2019 he became Vice President of Coldiretti nationally, working alongside President Ettore Prandini to lead the agricultural organization.