Parmigiano Reggiano Opens Inaugural Design Challenge Call For Entries

NEW YORK – The Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium has launched its first-ever Design Challenge, continuing its millennium-long commitment to creativity, innovation and craftsmanship. Co-sponsored by renowned Italian design companies Kartell and ALESSI, the Design Challenge allows professional designers and design students the opportunity to enter product design concepts based on the theme of “AUTHENTICITY”.

The Parmigiano Reggiano Design Challenge 2021 has officially opened its call for entries this month, inviting the design community to enter new product designs in three categories such as cooking utensils, eating accessories and dining furnishings. Examples include knives, cutting boards and graters, as well as other items along the journey of cooking and eating a meal, such as plates, utensils, tablecloths, and even tables and chairs. The objective is to elevate the experience of enjoying a meal through products inspired by “authenticity”.

The Design Challenge will be judged by a distinguished panel of respected design professionals including PepsiCo Chief Design Officer Mauro Porcini, award-winning pluralist Karim Rashid, the celebrated design team of Aysel Birsel + Bibi Seck, Philips Head of Design Richard Eisermann, and Pietro Rovatti, the Brand Director for Parmigiano Reggiano.

The jury will select gold, silver, and bronze winners from each of the three categories and, from there, select an overall Best in Show. The winners will receive awards and gifts from the sponsors, including Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, of course. The Best in Show will win a trip to Italy for two, including VIP tours of the sponsors facilities and a visit to a Parmigiano Reggiano caseificio.

“The Consortium is honored to shine a spotlight on budding creativity by hosting this Design Challenge,” says Nicola Bertinelli, President of the Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese Consortium. “More than an exceptional cheese, Parmigiano Reggiano is truly an icon of Italian authenticity, craftsmanship and quality. As part of our commitment to these values, we are launching this new design competition to encourage and celebrate the concept of authenticity.”

In addition to the competition, Kartell and ALESSI will host panel discussions to spotlight design trends and a ceremony to celebrate the winners. The Design Challenge will be taking submissions until September 15, 2021, with official winners announced in October 2021.

For more information please visit: https://parmigianoreggiano.us/design-challenge/

About Parmigiano Reggiano

For more than 900 years, Parmigiano Reggiano has been produced exclusively in the Italian provinces of Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena and parts of the provinces of Mantua and Bologna, on the plains, hills and mountains enclosed between the rivers Po and Reno. From these deep roots in a protected and respected environment, come the unique qualities, which characterize this true Italian masterpiece. Parmigiano Reggiano is always made with just three ingredients: cow’s milk, sea salt and rennet. The feeding of cattle complies with the norms of a strict specification that bans the use of silage and fermented feeds. Parmigiano Reggiano is aged a minimum of 12 months while most Parmigiano Reggiano available in the US is aged a minimum of 24-36 months. No additives or preservatives are ever used as part of the strict production guidelines nor are they needed due to the humidity controlled aging techniques and long ageing times, resulting in a naturally lactose-free cheese.