Patriot Pickle Acquires Farm Ridge Foods, Inc.

WAYNE, N.J.-Patriot Pickle, a Swander Pace Capital portfolio company that manufactures and distributes fresh, high-quality pickles across the United States to restaurant chains, supermarkets, and delis, today announced it has acquired the pickle assets of Farm Ridge Foods. Farm Ridge Foods distributes pickled products into the retail channel under its own name, as well as private label and third-party brands.

“This is an exciting time to be a leader in fresh pickle manufacturing. The acquisition of Farm Ridge Foods is a key step towards rounding out and building up our internal retail sales capabilities. Fresh, refrigerated pickles are a key growth area for our retail and foodservice partners, and we are excited to be able to better serve them more directly with this acquisition,” said CEO of Patriot Pickle, Bill McEntee.

“The Farm Ridge Foods acquisition is a value-enhancing add-on for the Patriot Pickle investment platform and strengthens our position in the pickle category. We will continue to look for interesting investment opportunities within the fermented foods and pickled vegetable category to further establish Patriot Pickle as a leading fermented foods platform,” said Patriot Pickle Board Chairman and Swander Pace Capital Managing Director, Corby Reese.

“The Patriot Pickle team continues to deliver and drive results across all facets of the business. We are excited to add another retail brand to the Patriot Pickle portfolio and a direct retail sales capability to help further drive growth and profitability,” said Tyler Matlock, Swander Pace Capital Managing Director and Patriot Pickle Board Member.

About Patriot Pickle

Patriot Pickle is a leading pickle manufacturer based in Wayne, New Jersey. For over 15 years, Patriot Pickle has manufactured and shipped fresh, high quality pickles across the United States to thousands of restaurants, delis, supermarkets, and distributors. With the motto “Always Fresh, Always Crisp,” Patriot offers a variety of refrigerated pickles, sauerkraut, and other pickled veggies.

Patriot boasts a state-of-the-art, 86,000 square foot facility that is SQF Level 2 and HAACP certified. Additionally, Patriot has a deep commitment to sustainability to ensure our practices are modern and our manufacturing environmentally friendly. Each of these tactics, along with sourcing fresh cucumbers and rich ingredients, creates a pickle like no other. For more information, please visit www.patriotpickle.com.

About Swander Pace Capital

Swander Pace Capital (SPC) is a private equity firm that invests in companies that are integral to consumers’ lives. SPC’s consumer industry expertise informs the firm’s strategic approach and adds value through access to its proven SPC Playbook, senior team, and extensive network. The firm partners with management teams to help build companies to their full potential. SPC invests in businesses across three domains of consumer lifestyles: Food + Beverage, Body + Wellness, and Home + Family. Representative investments include Bragg Live Food Products, Swanson Health Products, Café Valley Bakery, Aden & Anais, HALO, Merrick Pet Care, Kicking Horse Coffee, Patriot Pickle, and Monistat. With offices in California, New Jersey, and Ontario (Canada), SPC has invested in more than 55 companies and raised cumulative equity commitments of approximately $1.8 billion since 1996. For more information, visit www.spcap.com.