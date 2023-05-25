Patriot Pickle Acquires First Place Foods, LLC

WAYNE, N.J. – Patriot Pickle, a Swander Pace Capital (“SPC”) portfolio company that manufactures and distributes fresh, high-quality pickles across the United States to restaurant chains, supermarkets and delis, announced today it has acquired First Place Foods. First Place Foods, located in Garland, Texas, is a producer of fresh pickles, fermented pickles, relish, and other pickled vegetables primarily for the foodservice and institutional channels.

“The First Place Foods acquisition is a transformative opportunity allowing Patriot Pickle to expand geographically, capitalize on national sales opportunities, and provide our customers with dual source manufacturing. Fresh, refrigerated pickles are a key growth area for our foodservice and institutional partners and we are excited to be able to better serve them more directly with this acquisition,” said Bill McEntee, CEO of Patriot Pickle.

“For more than 15 years, First Place Foods has been a high-quality manufacturer and supplier of pickles and other pickled vegetables to our valued customers across the country. We are excited to partner with Patriot Pickle and Swander Pace for this next phase of growth,” said Pat Hunn, First Place Foods President.

“The broader pickled and fermented foods category has enjoyed strong topline growth as consumers continue to gravitate towards healthier snacks, and Patriot Pickle is well positioned to take advantage of this consumer tailwind. First Place Foods is the second acquisition for Patriot Pickle, and we believe there are additional opportunities to continue building out this exciting growth platform,” said Corby Reese and Tyler Matlock, Managing Directors at SPC.

About Patriot Pickle

Patriot Pickle is a leading pickle manufacturer based in Wayne, New Jersey. For almost twenty years, Patriot Pickle has manufactured and shipped fresh, high-quality pickles across the United States to thousands of restaurants, delis, supermarkets, and distributors. With the motto “Always Fresh, Always Crisp,” Patriot offers a variety of refrigerated pickles, sauerkraut, and other pickled vegetables in a variety of packaging formats.

Patriot boasts state-of-the-art facilities totaling 115,000 square feet that are SQF Level 2 and HAACP certified. Additionally, Patriot has a deep commitment to sustainability to ensure its practices are modern and its manufacturing is environmentally friendly. Each of these tactics, along with sourcing fresh cucumbers and rich ingredients, creates a pickle like no other. For more information, please visit www.patriotpickle.com.

About First Place Foods

First Place Foods (FPF) is a 3rd generation family of “pickle people” with state-of-the-art manufacturing and warehousing facilities located in Garland, TX. First Place Foods manufactures a wide variety of fermented (shelf stable) and refrigerated pickles, relishes, and peppers for the restaurant, foodservice, institutional, and retail trade. FPF offers traditional products made from time tested recipes along with new products that offer a bold and innovative twist.

About Swander Pace Capital

Swander Pace Capital (SPC) is a private equity firm that invests in companies that are integral to consumers’ lives. SPC’s consumer industry expertise informs the firm’s strategic approach and adds value through access to its proven SPC Playbook, senior team, and extensive network. The firm partners with management teams to help build companies to their full potential. SPC invests in businesses across three domains of consumer lifestyles: Food + Beverage, Body + Wellness, and Home + Family. Representative investments include Bragg Live Food Products, Swanson Health Products, Café Valley Bakery, Mommy’s Bliss, Merrick Pet Care, Kicking Horse Coffee, Purely Elizabeth, Captek Softgel International, and Monistat. With offices in California, New Jersey, and Ontario (Canada), SPC has invested in more than 60 companies and raised cumulative equity commitments of approximately $2.2 billion since 1996. For more information, visit www.spcap.com.