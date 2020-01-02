Philabundance’s Abundantly Good Cheese Benefiting Dairy Farmers, Hungry Families

While the Pennsylvania dairy industry faces a milk surplus, about 700,000 people in the Greater Philadelphia area face food insecurity. In order to combat both issues, Philabundance, the largest hunger relief organization in the Greater Philadelphia area, partners with local food banks to upcycle 12 tankers of milk to help launch their Abundantly Good cheese brand in 2018.

Collaborating with Sunset Farms—a family-owned farm in Lancaster County, PA—Philabundance produced five different flavors of cheese—horseradish cheddar, applewood smoked colby, jalapeno colby cheese, and Lancaster cheddar. “It’s handcrafted, it’s fresh, it’s local. It’s not government cheese,” says Kait Bowdler, Philabundance Director of Sustainability.

For every pound of Abundantly Good cheese sold, US$1 goes back to farmers to support Philabundance’s food upcycling program. In addition, Philabundance has donated over 2,268 kilograms (5,000 pounds) of cheese to hungry families in the Greater Philadelphia area. This is especially crucial in an area where 1 in 5 Philadelphians face food insecurity.

