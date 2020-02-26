Piave Goes Lysozyme Free, Ensuring Safety For Consumers With Egg Allergies

Elizabeth, NJ— Piave—the deliciously nutty cow’s milk cheese from northern Italy’s Belluno region—is excited to announce that the majority of its line is now 100% free of lysozyme. Lysozyme is a protein derived from egg white, used as an all-natural preservative in cheesemaking. It is completely safe for most people—but for those with allergies to eggs, lysozyme can pose a risk.

Lysozyme is used to prevent the problem called “late blowing,” which is the formation of gas during the fermentation that can occur in the ripening process of certain types of cheese. The effects can include holes and cracks in the cheese, as well as flaws in flavor.

Late blowing often occurs when cheese is made from cows who are fed silage—silage contains a large number of acid spores, which can lead to fermentation. Because Piave is crafted with milk from Lattebusche, a coop which sources high quality milk exclusively from its members, they can precisely control each step of the supply chain and prevent the level of unwanted spores. They have implemented a rigorous protocol, including training, technical measures, and parameters to ensure continuous improvement. In addition, two bactofuge units were installed in the cheese-making facility to remove any spores. These innovations enabled Lattebusche to completely remove lysozyme from its plant in 2017.

Piave is an artisanal cheese made using milk from the Bruna Alpina and Pezzata Rossa cow breeds that graze on the mountain pastures of the stunning Dolomites. Through the years this craft was protected and perfected by historic alpine cheese huts, or “maiolere” in local dialect. In 1960, the dairy farmers cooperative was formed and named Piave after the river that flows through the region, and since then the cheese has gained a loyal following throughout the world. In 2010, Piave received Protected Designation of Origin status.

Each wheel of Piave is crafted from the cow’s milk of two milkings rather than one, as with Parmigiano Reggiano. Piave’s distinct process starts by skimming the evening milk’s cream and then mixing it with the whole morning milk. By combining the butter rich morning milk with the evening skim milk, each 13-pound wheel is an authentic replication of the treasured mountain cheese made for generations—now available to those with egg sensitivities and allergies.

This spring a new in-store retail campaign will be launched featuring Perfectly Piave. The collateral includes recipe booklets, demo apron, grater and counter cards. These are to be used in the deli/ cheese areas of retailers. Ask your Atalanta sales person for more information on the Perfectly Piave campaign.