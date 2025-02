Pierce County Meats ‘Ready-to-Eat’ Products Recalled

Pierce County Meats Inc. issued a voluntary Class II recall for packaged Ready-To-Eat (RTE) meat products. The affected products carry a mark of inspection for establishment No. 132 and would have been purchased or received prior to Jan. 8, 2025. These products include:

Blueberry Swiss Summer Sausage

Cheddar Smoked Country Style Sausage

Cheddar Snack Sticks

Cheddar Summer Sausage

Cranberry Cheddar Snack Sticks

Cranberry Wild Rice Summer Sausage

Honey BBQ Snack Sticks

Jalapeno and Cheddar Summer Sausage

Original Summer Sausage

Pepper Snack Sticks

Pepperjack Snack Sticks

Regular Smoked Country Style Sausage

Ring Bologna

Smoked Beef and Pork Polish Sausage

Snack Sticks

Teriyaki Snack Sticks

Products included in this recall were processed as a service from inspected carcasses at Pierce County Meats Inc. for their customers, or products were directly purchased from Pierce County Meats Inc. or Big Acres Meats retail store located in Prescott.

