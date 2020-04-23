Pine Island Cheese Festival is Another Casualty of COVID-19

Brian Todd, Post Bulletin Deli April 23, 2020

PINE ISLAND — Count the Pine Island Cheese Festival as another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Terrilynn Twaddle, a member of the Cheese Festival executive committee, told the Pine Island City Council on Tuesday that the city’s signature summer event will not take place in 2020.

The event would have been held the first weekend in June after school is out. But uncertainty about whether the state’s social distancing guidelines will be relaxed or removed means there isn’t time for food vendors to order product now and still cancel those orders if the event is scrapped at the last minute. 

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Post Bulletin

