Pine River Launches New 2.5 Oz Single Serve Cheese Spread Offering

NEWTON, WI – Pine River Pre-Pack, Inc. introduces its newest product offering – Single Serve Cups of their award-winning Cold Pack Cheese Spread.

The 2.5 oz single serving portions are currently available in two flavors, Sharp Cheddar and Spicy Beer. Sharp Cheddar, one of the company’s top selling flavors, offers the natural goodness of Aged Wisconsin Grade A Cheddar blended to create a buttery cheddar spread. Spicy Beer is a perfect blend of creamy cheddar, spicy cayenne pepper, garlic, and the bold flavor of artisanal beer.

Pine River Single Serve Cups are ideal for grab-and-go bins at supermarkets, delis, cafeterias, and convenience stores. For an easy on-the-go snack, consumers can pair either flavor with pretzels or crackers or make it keto-friendly by enjoying with veggies. Each delicious cup of spread contains 11 grams of protein and only 240 calories.

Pine River Cold Pack Cheese Spreads are available in a variety of retail sizes and food service containers and must be kept refrigerated. See a list of retail outlets or shop online at pineriver.com.

###

About Pine River Pre-Pack

Founded on more than five generations of experience in the dairy industry, Pine River Pre-Pack, Inc. produces three styles of award-winning Wisconsin Cheese Spread — Cold Pack Cheese Spread, Clean Label Cold Pack Cheese Spread, and Shelf-Stable Gourmet Snack Spread. We also offer Private Label, Food Service, and Fundraising services. Our cheese spreads are crafted one batch at a time in our state-of-the-art facility in Newton, WI. For more information, visit pineriver.com