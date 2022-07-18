Pine River Sweeps at Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest For Second Year in a Row

NEWTON, WI – For the second year, Pine River earned first, second, and third place at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair Cheese Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Contest held in West Allis, Wisconsin. This marks the 9th time the cheesemaker has swept the category in the last 14 contests.

Pine River’s Toasted Onion Cold Pack Cheese Spread took home the blue ribbon, followed by Garlic & Herb Cold Pack Cheese Spread in second, and Pepper Jack Cold Pack Cheese Spread in third.

“We’re from America’s Dairyland, in the company of some of the World’s best cheesemakers, so it is a great honor to win at this contest year after year,” said Phil Lindemann, Pine River’s CEO. “We are fortunate to have a dedicated team that takes pride in the products we produce and honors our promise to craft the best cheese spreads, using the highest quality Wisconsin dairy ingredients.”

Pine River continues to dominate the spreadable cheese category, earning the top three spots at the 2022 World Championship Cheese Competition, third place at the 2022 International Cheese & Dairy Awards, and two Best-in-Class awards at the 2020 World and 2019 U.S. Championship Cheese Contests. To see the company’s recent awards, visit pineriver.com/awards.

Over 300 entries, across 40 classes of cheese, sour cream, butter, yogurt, and milk were submitted to the contest held on June 23 at WI State Fair Park. Winners will be recognized at the Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction on August 11, which raises money to support student scholarships and the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board’s efforts.

