Pine River Sweeps Cheese Spread Category at Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Products Contest

NEWTON, WI – Pine River Pre-Pack, Inc. earned first, second, and third place at the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair Cheese Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Contest held in West Allis, Wisconsin.

Pine River’s Pepper Jack Cold Pack Cheese Spread took home the blue ribbon, followed by Chunky Bleu Cold Pack Cheese Spread in second, and Toasted Onion Cold Pack Cheese Spread in third.

“We always strive to make the best cheese spread using the highest quality ingredients,” said Phil Lindemann, CEO of Pine River. “Having our cheese spreads finish in the top three spots of our category shows our dedication to that promise and our focus on providing consistent flavor, body, texture, and appearance in every cup of cheese spread we produce.”

Pepper Jack, a delicately spicy and buttery cheese spread, also earned gold medals at the 2020 World Championship Cheese Contest and the 2019 United States Championship Cheese Contest.

For blue cheese fans, Chunky Bleu combines Wisconsin Grade A Natural Cheddar with bold bleu flavor and chunks of Bleu Marble Jack, while the Toasted Onion spread has a robust onion and chive flavor that blends nicely with the creamy, golden cheddar cheese.

After a year off, the Dairy Products contest returned this year with 417 entries in 49 classes. Winners were recognized at the Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction held on Thursday, August 12 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, Wisconsin. The auction raised more than $54,000 to support student scholarships and the Wisconsin State Fair Dairy Promotion Board’s efforts.

About Pine River Pre-Pack

Founded on more than five generations of experience in the dairy industry, Pine River Pre-Pack, Inc. produces three styles of award-winning Wisconsin Cheese Spread—Cold Pack Cheese Spread, Clean Label Cold Pack Cheese Spread, and Shelf-Stable Gourmet Snack Spread. We also offer Private Label, Food Service, and Fundraising services. Our cheese spreads are crafted one batch at a time in our state-of-the-art facility in Newton, WI. For more information, visit pineriver.com.