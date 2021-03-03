Placon Obtains SCS Global Certification for 75% Recycled Content

Madison, WI – As a sustainable packaging leader, Placon has been using post-consumer recycled PET in their PET packaging for more than thirty (30) years. To ensure sustainable packaging quality and transparency, Placon was recently certified by SCS Global Services for their RPET-F75 PET material, Fresh n’ Clear® Bowls & Trays, GoCubes®, CrystalSeal® reFresh® product lines as recycled content certified. Each of these materials or products have been certified by SCS Global Services as using 75% post-consumer recycled PET content.

SCS Global Services (SCS) has been providing global leadership in third-party quality, environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development for three decades. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, power generation retail, and more. SCS is accredited to provide services under a wide range of nationally and internationally recognized certification programs. Consistent with its mission, SCS is a chartered benefit corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices.

“The SCS Global Services certifications for our RPET-F75 material and specific product lines is another step that we as a company are standing behind sustainable plastic packaging,” said Placon Chairman and CEO Dan Mohs.” Transparency is key and we want our customers to know that these products are made using 75% post-consumer recycled PET to support their sustainability efforts when it comes to packaging for their products”, said Mohs.

Placon will immediately begin showcasing the SCS Global Services mark on their website for each individual product that has been certified as using 75% post-consumer PET along with other marketing materials to support these certifications and increase consumer awareness.

To learn more about the SCS Global Services, visit https://www.scsglobalservices.com/ .

For more information, call us at 800.541.1535 or visit https://www.placon.com/.

ABOUT PLACON

For 55 years, Placon has been a leading designer and manufacturer of custom and stock plastic packaging for the food, medical, and retail markets. Placon has manufacturing operations in Madison,

WI; Elkhart, IN; Plymouth, MN; and West Springfield, MA, and currently ranked in Plastics News 2020 Thermoformers Ranking Top 20. Placon delivers packaging breakthroughs that inspire better engagement between people and products with industry leading innovation and award-winning packaging designs. For more information, visit www.placon.com.