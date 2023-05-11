Placon Partners with SC Johnson, EarthEcho, and the Brewers to Promote Recycling

MADISON, WI – Placon, a leading manufacturer of sustainable packaging solutions, joined forces with SC Johnson, EarthEcho International, and the Milwaukee Brewers to host an engaging educational event at American Family Field on May 9th. The event, in its second year, was designed to educate 4th-6th graders with knowledge about the importance of plastic recycling, showcasing Placon’s closed-loop recycling initiatives while fostering a sense of environmental responsibility among young participants.

For the past four years, Placon has been actively recycling PET cups and bottles from American Family Field and Fiserv Forum, repurposing them for SC Johnson’s Scrubbing Bubbles product. This unique collaboration not only highlights the significance of recycling but also demonstrates the potential for transforming waste into valuable resources. Over a dozen schools from the Milwaukee area participated, engaging in hands-on activities designed to deepen their understanding of sustainable practices.

During the event, students had the opportunity to decorate containers filled with recycled bottle flakes, emphasizing positive recycling messages. Theresa Pope, Vice President of New Product Development and Engineering at Placon, addressed the gathering, sharing insights on the lifecycle of a Brewers cup through an engaging video showcased on the jumbotron. This captivating presentation showcased Placon’s state-of-the-art recycling center and underscored the critical role recycling plays in creating a more sustainable future.

For over 57 years, Placon has been a leading designer and manufacturer of custom and stock plastic packaging, producing innovative retail packaging, quality thermoformed and injection molded food packaging, and protective packaging for medical devices.