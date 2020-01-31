Placon Teams Up with Milwaukee Brewers and SC Johnson to Recycle Cups

MADISON, WI – What do you say when Fisk Johnson asks if you want to be on the team with SC Johnson and the Milwaukee Brewers to help reduce plastic waste? Yes, put me in coach.

“We had an opportunity to help another local, privately held company with an important, sustainability project that needed to move quickly. When I mentioned the initiative to my CEO, Dan loved the idea and fully embraced it,“ said Mike Knight, Sr. Sales Engineer.

The Brewers identified a large source of waste in their stadium- more than 1 million plastic cups are used each season in the ballpark. It would be great if those cups could be collected, somehow repurposed and saved from the landfill. SCJ contacted Placon and asked if we would be interested in partnering with them to help create a new market for this plastic stream waste.

Placon will bring in the specially marked, collected cups from Miller Park, to then sort, wash, and grind the cups into flake for SC Johnson. The flake will then go on to be made into an SC Johnson product.

“I am very pleased SC Johnson thought of Placon to help close the recycling loop on this important initiative,” stated Dan Mohs. The plastic packaging industry holds great promise in a future where natural resources are reused, diverted from landfills and returned into a circular supply economy. Placon has been using post-consumer recycled plastic in its packaging for 30 years and we are proud to be a trusted partner with SC Johnson and the Milwaukee Brewers.”

This is just one more reason we are excited for baseball season to start.

ABOUT PLACON

For over 50 years, Placon has been a leader in sustainable packaging design and manufacturing for food, consumer and medical device products. Placon is vertically integrated and has a facility that sorts, cleans, grinds, and extrudes post-consumer PET material that it thermoforms into new packages. Placon has manufacturing operations in Madison, WI; West Springfield, MA; Elkhart, IN; and Plymouth, MN, and currently ranked in the Top 20 in Plastics News 2019 Thermoformer Rankings. Placon is your first choice packaging partner for innovation, collaboration and sustainability. For more information, visit www.placon.com.