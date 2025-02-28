Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co. Celebrates 25 Years of Award Winning Artisan Cheese, Sustainability & Family Tradition

POINT REYES, CA – Nestled along the Northern California coast, where rolling pastures meet the Pacific, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co. is proudly celebrating 25 years of crafting some of the country’s most beloved artisan cheeses. As a 100% women-owned, family-run business, the company has grown from its humble dairy roots into a leader in sustainable agriculture and American cheesemaking—all while staying true to the land and traditions that started it all.

The story of Point Reyes Farmstead began in 1959, when Bob and Dean Giacomini founded their dairy farm on the pastoral hills of West Marin alongside Tomales Bay. In 2000, their daughters transformed the family business from a traditional fluid milk dairy to an artisan creamery focused on cheesemaking with the launch of California’s first classicstyle blue cheese. That cheese, Original Blue, is now an American icon, and accounts for 60% of the company’s annual production. Today the award-winning lineup also includes Bay Blue, Fennel Blue, Toma, TomaRashi, TomaTruffle, TomaProvence, Gouda, Truffle Brie and Quinta.

Beyond the cheeses themselves, sustainability is at the heart of everything Point Reyes Farmstead does. The company’s methane digester powers up to half the farm’s energy needs and a 217kW rooftop solar system powers its Petaluma production facility. State-of-the-art robotic milking technology prioritizes cow comfort and health, and a comprehensive water conservation and recycling program, along with pasture management focusing on soil nutrition and erosion control, ensures the protection of Tomales Bay’s pristine ecosystem.

As an organization, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co. is deeply committed to its employees and the greater community. The company fosters an environment of respect, inclusivity, and opportunity with over 69% of the team comprised of people of color and 62% women. Dedication to the community is embodied in Cheese Cares, the company’s philanthropic platform. Leveraging its wide reach, Point Reyes Farmstead believes that delivering happiness through cheese takes on a whole new meaning in ensuring that its success extends beyond the bottom line. Through supporting organizations that align with company values, Point Reyes strengthens not only its employee satisfaction but its brand loyalty with cheese lovers near and far.

Visitors can experience the magic of Point Reyes Farmstead firsthand at The Fork, the company’s on-farm culinary and education center. Overlooking the coastal hills, this destination connects guests to the land, the animals, and the art of cheesemaking—offering a true farm-to-table experience.

The Point Reyes Farmstead product line is widely distributed across the USA and can be found at major retailers, specialty cheese shops and gourmet grocery stores. The brand is also prominently featured on the menus of top restaurants, hotels and foodservice providers nationwide. Currently exporting to Canada, Mexico and several countries in the Middle East and Asia, the company continues to focus on building new markets for its California-made artisan cheese.

As Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co. marks this milestone anniversary, owners Jill, Lynn and Diana Giacomini, along with their incredible team, remain committed to crafting exceptional cheese, honoring their agricultural heritage, and ensuring a sustainable future. Beginning in March, the company will be hosting monthly celebratory events and contests, both online and at The Fork. Follow along @pointreyescheese on social and visit www.pointreyescheese.com for a schedule of the many fun anniversary activities. Here’s to the next 25 years!