Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company supports the California Association of Food Banks. Launches Buy A Wedge / GIVE A Wedge

[Point Reyes, CA]— Throughout the month of May, every wedge of cheese purchased at www.pointreyescheese.com will generate a donation of an equal wedge to the California Association of Food Banks. The donation, in pounds of cheese equal to the amount the company sells via its direct-to-consumer retail channel, will be directed to Food Banks in the Bay Area. The cheese, in family-sized packs, will consist of all varieties, including fan favorites Toma, Bay Blue and Original Blue.

“The purpose of this program is simple – in partnership with our customers, we can help fill the need caused by food insecurity in the Bay Area. Feeding people with nourishing, fresh local food is what communities do –and to us, keeping people employed so that they and their families can thrive is also a symbol of community,” said Lynn Giacomini Stray Co-owner/COO.

The Buy a Wedge / Give a Wedge program helps to serve both priorities.

“The more cheese we sell, the more we need to make, and thus, the more we can donate. Now that’s a win-win-win. In a crisis you don’t just focus on profit and loss. You put your energy into keeping your community healthy and that’s our mission. Right now we hope our customers will join us in supporting our Bay Area community,” added Diana Giacomini Hagan, Co-owner/CFO.

“The outpouring of support and donations from our agricultural community is incredibly heartening, and the creative ways people are stepping up to nourish those in need is just incredible” said Steve Linkhart, Director of the Farm to Family program at the California Association of Food Banks. “The Buy a Wedge / GIVE a Wedge program is a perfect example of care kindness, and creativity. We are so grateful to Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese for their donations of cheese to California’s food banks. We firmly believe that together we can get through this pandemic.”

Jill Giacomini Basch, Co-Owner/CMO emphasized, “Because we want our cheese to be as accessible as possible, we’ve also extended our Free Shipping promotion through May, making it even easier for consumers to Buy a Wedge to GIVE a Wedge. –AND May just happens to be American Cheese Month… we can’t think of a better way to celebrate than through giving cheese to people in need.”

About Point Reyes Cheese Farmstead Cheese Company:

In 1959, Bob and Dean Giacomini established their successful dairy farm just north of Point Reyes Station in Marin County, CA. In 2000, together with their daughters, the family began making hand-crafted cheese on the farm with milk from their own herd of Holsteins. In 2010, now 100% Women-Owned by sisters Diana, Lynn and Jill, they opened The Fork, a culinary and educational center offering farm-to-table educational experiences for both consumers and the trade. In 2018 the company expanded to Petaluma, with the opening of a second creamery, warehouse and distribution center. The Point Reyes product line consisting of Toma, TomaTruffle, TomaProvence, TomaRashi, Bay Blue, Gouda and Original Blue, is available nationally at independent cheese shops and specialty grocers, at the Fork, local-area farmers’ markets and online at www.pointreyescheese.com.

To learn more about Point Reyes Cheese Farmstead Cheese Company, please visit www.pointreyescheese.com.