Portland, OR to be Taken Over by Cheese Professionals This Week, July 20-23

DENVER, Colo. – Over 1,000 Cheese Professionals will take over Portland, Ore. this week, July 20-23, for the 39th Annual American Cheese Conference, “Blazing the Trail for Cheese” – back in person after a three-year hiatus.

“We’re thrilled for our cheese community to be able to come to Portland. After so much time apart, we can’t wait to get together again and experience everything that this area and our ACS Conference have to offer,” said the Executive Director of the American Cheese Society, Tara Holmes.

Conference-goers will be able to attend more than 30 educational sessions in various tracks including climate change and sustainability, food safety, food science and research, and tasting sessions.

Outside of the Oregon Convention Center, the American Cheese Society, along with valued sponsors, are giving attendees the opportunity to experience the vibrant cheese scene in the PNW:

Pre-Conference Tours – Three tours prior to the start of the conference will introduce attendees to the host city, Portland.

The Portland in Town Tour will feature stops at Olympia Provisions, Murray’s Cheese, Zupan’s Markets and Elephants Delicatessen. The Willamette Valley Wine Country Tour will take attendees to Briar Rose Creamery, Wolves & People, and the Chehalem Tasting Room. The Salem Tour will show off the TMK Creamery, TMK Distillery, Don Froylan Creamery / Ochoa’s Queseria, and Willamette Valley Vineyards.

Cheese Crawl – Four sponsor companies will take over four local Portland pubs for a night filled with cheese and fun.

The Coopers Hall Stop – Sponsored by Prairie Farms will have the 50 Licks ice cream truck, raffles, and a grazing table with their cheese and accouterments. The Loyal Legion Stop – Sponsored by The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin will be sampling Wisconsin’s finest cheeses. The Loyal Legion menu will be completely taken over with Wisconsin cheeses the whole week of the conference. The Cascade Brewing Barrel House Stop – Sponsored by Caputo will be sampling their grilled cheese sammiches made from Caputo fresh mozzarella, Havarti, roasted turkey, and pear mostarda from Quince and Apple. The Bar Casa Vale Stop – Sponsored by Olympia Provisions will be hosting a Spanish summer night complete with tapas, charcuterie, cheese, wood-fired meats, and delicious libations.

Taste of Tillamook Welcome Reception – sponsored by ACS’ Marquee Sponsor, Tillamook, will feature delicacies from the Pacific Ocean, elevated recipes, and pairings with Maker’s Reserve vintage cheddars aged 3 to 10 years. Renowned for its cheese, ice cream, yogurt, and butter, each year the Tillamook cooperative releases a cheddar aged 3 years and a cheddar aged 10 years under its Maker’s Reserve vintage cheddar brand.

Best of Oregon – Sponsored by the Oregon Cheese Guild will be a celebration of all the things that make Oregon delicious. Attendees will taste incredible dishes made with Oregon cheese and local ingredients, bites from Oregon’s Cheesemonger Invitational winners, and all types of libations from around the state. They will also dance the night away, meet Portland’s Unipiper, snap a selfie in front of an iconic sign, and maybe even get some fresh ink!

Other conference favorites will make a welcomed return, including:

ACS Certified Cheese Professional® Exam and T.A.S.T.E. ® Test where test takers will help improve standards of comprehensive cheese knowledge and service and assessment of cheese. Individuals who pass will join the ranks of over 1,200+ Certified Professionals.

Award Ceremony – Sponsored by Gourmet Foods International where the winners of the American Cheese Society’s Annual Judging & Competition (held this past May in Minneapolis) will be announced. J&C welcomed 1,387 cheeses and cultured dairy products from 196 companies in 2022 and will announce the winners of the 120 different categories and the “Best of Show” at the ceremony.

Meet the Cheesemaker – Sponsored by Peterson Cheese will give attendees, retailers, and distributors the chance to meet the people behind their favorite cheese and discover new products from more than 100 producers. Conference-goers will taste samples of North America’s finest cheeses and will have the opportunity to speak directly with the experts.

See the full conference schedule here.

Limited registration for Blazing the Trail for Cheese will be available onsite at the Oregon Convention Center starting July 20, 2022. Press passes are available to qualified individuals upon request, please reach out to Endsley Eggert at endsley.eggert@civicamanagement.com.

About American Cheese Society

ACS is the leading organization supporting the understanding, appreciation, and promotion of artisan, farmstead, and specialty cheeses produced in the Americas. At 2,300 members strong, ACS provides advocacy, education, business development, and networking opportunities for cheesemakers, retailers, enthusiasts, and extended industry. ACS strives to continually raise the quality and availability of cheese in the Americas. Since its founding in 1983, ACS proudly hosts the foremost annual educational conference and world-renowned cheese judging and competition in North America. ACS is a 501(c)6 nonprofit association headquartered in Denver, Colo. To learn more about ACS, please visit www.cheesesociety.org or contact 720-328-2788.