Premium Brands Holdings Corporation Appoints New Director to its Board

VANCOUVER, BC – Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (“Premium Brands” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: PBH), a leading producer, marketer and distributor of branded specialty food products, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Mary K. Wagner as an independent non-executive director of the Corporation effective October 1, 2020.

Dr. Wagner is president of MK Wagner & Associates Inc., a global food science management consulting firm. In December 2016, she retired from Starbucks Coffee Company where she was the Senior Vice President of Global Product Innovation, Food Safety and Quality. Prior to that Dr. Wagner worked at Mars, Inc. as the General Manager of Mars Botanical and served as the Chief Technology and Quality Officer at both E&J Gallo Winery and Taco Bell (YUM). Dr. Wagner began her career as an executive in the food and nutrition industry at General Mills where she served in various positions, among them as Vice President of R&D and Quality/Regulatory for Gortons Seafood. Dr. Wagner has also served as President of the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) and the Chair of the National Grape and Wine Initiative (NGWI). She was also appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture as Co-Chair of the USDA Advisory Board on Agricultural Research, Extension, Education and Economics (NAREEE).

Dr. Wagner is a graduate of Iowa State University (Bachelor of Science and Masters of Science), and has a PhD from the University of Minnesota.

“We are delighted to welcome Mary to the board,” said Mr. George Paleologou, President and CEO of Premium Brands. “Her extensive experience in the food industry will be invaluable to Premium Brands. We are very much looking forward to working with her,” added Mr. Paleologou.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands owns a broad range of leading specialty food manufacturing and differentiated food distribution businesses with operations across Canada, the United States and Italy.