Prepared Foods Temporarily Exempt From Puerto Rico’s Sales Tax

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez announced that Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés passed an administrative order exempting prepared foods from the island’s sales tax, effective today through April 19, 2020.

“This is an additional measure that’s taken in favor of all citizens in the face of the health emergency that we are facing due to COVID-19,” said the governor.

Parés said in addition to prepared foods, the temporary exemption includes carbonated drinks, bakery products and candy, but not alcoholic beverages.

