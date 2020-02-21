President Cheese Announces Three New Cheese Products Including a Creamy Brie Variety, Snacking Cups, and Pairing Plates

(NEW YORK)— The PRESIDENT® brand has announced three new and exciting cheese and snacking products – PRESIDENT® Creamy Brie with Truffles, PRESIDENT® French Pairing Plates in sweet and savory flavors, and PRESIDENT® Snacking Cups in Pub cheese® and rondelé® varieties.

PRESIDENT® Creamy Brie with Truffles combines simple ingredients with high quality milk and cream in the Old World tradition, producing a new, flavorful and trend forward addition to the PRESIDENT® brand Creamy Brie line. The savory new medley can be used to add depth to any brie recipe but mainly serves as an elevated addition to a chef’s cheese or charcuterie board.

Premiering for the first time in the PRESIDENT® brand cheese world, the French Pairing Plates and Snacking Cups combine accoutrements for the cheeses in one package, making it easy to enjoy a quick and easy bite on-the-go. A sizeable and satisfying combination, cheese lovers will be able to enjoy these quality cheeses, without having to compromise convenience.

“We were thrilled to debut these new offerings to potential retailers at the Winter Fancy Food Show,” said Marketing Director Karine Blake. “These new products add a fresh twist on our classic cheeses and echo the unique portfolio we consistently strive to offer our customers.”

Store availability, MSRP, and details can be found below along with more information. To find the store closest to you please use the store locator on the website.

Debuting PRESIDENT® Brand Cheese Products:

Creamy Brie with Truffles:

A creamy texture with appetizing truffle bits for mouth-watering irresistibility, easy spreading and dipping

Available: Now/ MSRP: $3.99

French Pairing Plates:

Swiss Emmental Pairing Plate

A unique plate of imported Swiss Emmental cheese, premium crackers and a savory or sweet item such as cornichon pickles or dried apricots, paired to create the perfect taste and entertaining experience

Available: Now / MSRP: $4.99

Snacking Cups:

rondelé by PRESIDENT®



rondelé by PRESIDENT® comes with tasty crackers made for dipping in the whipped and creamy balance of cheese and spices; available in Sea Salt & Pepper and Garlic & Herbs

Available: April 2020 / MSRP: $3.99

Pub Cheese by President

Pub Cheese by PRESIDENT® is easy to dip with built in pretzels for the whipped and smooth aged, bold cheddar; available in Sharp Cheddar, Cheddar & Bacon and Cheddar & Jalapeno

Available: April 2020 / MSRP: $3.99

For more information about the PRESIDENT® brand and its award-winning products, visit www.presidentcheese.com.

About Président®:

PRESIDENT® is a leading brand of the Lactalis Group, a company founded in France in 1933, and today the global leader in dairy. Lactalis Group brings over 80 years of French artisanship and tradition to the dairy industry. PRESIDENT® brand cheese has a wide range of specialty and PDO (Protected Denomination of Origin) cheeses and has won more than 110 medals over the past 11 years. For more information, including a full product list, visit www.presidentcheese.com.