Prime Roots Announces Canadian Debut

Bringing the first mycelium-based deli meats to Canada, redefining deli for a new generation with allergen-free, minimally processed options

TORONTO — Prime Roots is a new-school deli brand bringing a new generation of consumers to the category with its revolutionary mycelium-based deli meats. Prime Roots is officially launching in Canada with Canada’s first mycelium-based deli meats. These products provide an allergen-free, not ultra-processed, and operationally friendly solution for foodservice operators looking to tap into the growing demand for plant-based options. With 35% of Canadians identifying as flexitarian, vegan, or vegetarian, menu innovation with Prime Roots presents an exciting opportunity for restaurants, grocery delis, and foodservice providers.

Since its successful U.S. launch two years ago, Prime Roots has delivered proven incremental revenue for partners in grocery deli, restaurants—including pizza parlors, sandwich shops, and breakfast spots—as well as hospitality, healthcare, and more.

Prime Roots’ mycelium-based deli meats are designed to meet the needs of chefs and foodservice operators seeking high-quality, clean-label plant-based proteins. Prime Roots products tap into consumer demands from meat eaters wanting cholesterol-free, preservative-free, and nitrate-free meats, as well as plant-forward consumers looking for less processed, soy-free, and gluten-free options.

Prime Roots Products:

Prime Roots Black Forest Ham – Inspired by German tradition, featuring notes of juniper, garlic, and coriander.

Prime Roots Classic Smoked Ham – Infused with smoky flavor for a savory depth, honoring smokehouse culture.

Prime Roots Classic Smoked Turkey – Delivers a rich, smoked flavor perfect for deli sandwiches.

Prime Roots Cracked Pepper Turkey – Simply seasoned with cracked black pepper for a flavorful kick.

Prime Roots Pizzeria Pepperoni – Crafted specifically for pizzas, delivering bold pepperoni flavor with the ability to cup and char.

Prime Roots Classic Salami – Speckled with fresh peppercorns and spices, delivering the savory slice with everything nice.

Prime Roots Bacon – with Applewood smoke, fatty and delicious – enjoy it crispy or chewy.

Compared to conventional meats, Prime Roots’ deli products use 92% less water, generate 91% fewer carbon emissions, and cause 89% less water eutrophication. Free of gluten, soy, GMOs, nitrates, and artificial ingredients, they can be served hot or cold in any culinary setting.

“As a Canadian-founded company, I’m excited to finally bring Prime Roots home to tens of thousands of operators and consumers in Canada who have been demanding it, and we’re excited to finally be here,” said Kimberlie Le, Co-Founder of Prime Roots. “With our proven success in grocery delis and restaurants across the U.S., we know our mycelium-based meats will bring incremental revenue to partners while meeting the growing demand for delicious, clean, plant-based proteins.”

Operators coast to coast will be able to experience Prime Roots in their Canadian preview at the Restaurants Canada Show in Toronto from April 9-11th at Booth #601, and at the Canadian Food Health Association show in Vancouver from April 24-27th at Booth 2139. For purchasing, contact: partners@primeroots.com.



