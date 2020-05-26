Principe Unveils New Snack Pack – D.O.P. Duo of Imported Excellence

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – Principe launches a new-to-market “Double D.O.P. Snack Pack” with Prosciutto di Parma and Parmigiano Reggiano and featuring a never-before-seen pairing of truly Italian cured meat and cheese. Sourced from select heritage breed pigs, Prosciutto di Parma is imported from the Emilia Romagna region of Italy known for its sweet, aromatic, and dry mountain air. Complementing the prosciutto are bite-sized cubes of Parmigiano Reggiano that are made from pasteurized cow milk. The story of this sharply-flavored cheese is closely entwined with that of prosciutto, as hogs that live near Italian creameries are fed the natural by-products of the cheese-making process.

This snack pack meets the health requirements of today’s demanding consumer. It’s high in protein, gluten-free, and ideal for Keto or Paleo diets. The Principe D.O.P. Prosciutto di Parma & Parmigiano Reggiano Snack Pack is the perfect “grab and go” option to simultaneously satisfy dietary restrictions and serious savory cravings.

“After months of working from home and being restricted from road trips, parks, and picnics, Americans are slowly –– and safely –– starting to regain a taste of the freedom that they’ve taken for granted,” Alberto Minardi CEO Principe Food USA. “As we welcome summer, consumers will be looking to complement their escapes, adventures, and small gatherings with a snack that refuses to be secondary. One that encapsulates culinary excellence, world-class quality, from-the-market freshness, and refined taste.”

Great for entertaining, the snack pack’s Parma prosciutto and Parmigiano Reggiano pair perfectly with artisanal beer, fruit –– melon is recommended –– or Italian wine. This matching potential opens opportunities for cross-promotion with wine and beer products and the Principe D.O.P. Prosciutto di Parma and Parmigiano Reggiano Snack Pack can also be merchandised in both deli and specialty sections of retail establishments.

Conveniently designed with separate, clear compartments for the Parma Prosciutto and Parmigiano Reggiano, each Principe D.O.P. Prosciutto di Parma and Parmigiano Reggiano Snack Pack offers an easily accessible and delicious snacking experience. Aged 16 months, every snack pack includes two ounces of prosciutto and 1.5 ounces of cheese. Each case contains 12 snack packs weighing 3.5 ounces each.

Market statistics and consumer behavior trends suggest that the timing of the snack pack could not be better. According to Statista, snack sales in 2020 exceeded $100 billion in the United States, with the average American spending $303 on snack foods yearly. More recently, sales of meat/cheese snack packs have gone up 46-percent in the last 60 days, both online and at retail stores.

And when times get tough, people want cheese. During the pandemic, purchases of cheese snacks within the United States rose by approximately 11.5-percent. Studies have also shown that consumers snack on average four times a day. This rate is only expected to rise as eating habits are quickly transforming across the globe.

Expect the “Duo D.O.P. Snack Pack” to hit store shelves this July.