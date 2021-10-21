ProAmpac’s Fresh Food-to-Go Packaging Recognized with Multiple Industry Awards for Sustainability & Design Innovation

CINCINNATI-ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, expressed its appreciation to four organizations for their recent recognition of the company’s contributions to sustainability, innovation, and package design in fresh food-to-go packaging.

“This level of recognition underscores the global importance for sustainable fresh food-to-go packaging options and acknowledges the growing public concern for an overall reduction in food-waste,” said Adam Grose, chief commercial officer.

Sustainable Sandwich Pack Success

The Sustainable Packaging Coalition recognized ProAmpac’s Modified Atmosphere Sandwich Wedge for Innovation in Food Waste Prevention. “The Modified Atmosphere Sandwich Wedge expands on existing design to include a longer shelf-life for fresh packed foods to-go,” the award said.

Then, lunch! 2021 honored ProAmpac with a lunch! Innovation Challenge award, saluting RecycAll Freshpack sandwich skillet. The all-fiber sandwich skillet with a window is considered plastic-free in the United Kingdom and Europe. In addition, ProAmpac’s novel sandwich wedge was recognized by the 2021 CStore Decisions Hot New Products in the Foodservice, Safety and Sustainability category.

Finally, ProAmpac was short listed for four UK Packaging Awards. Final award winners will be announced during the organization’s Nov. 12 awards gala.

“ProAmpac’s food-to-go packaging products have been commercial in the United Kingdom for many years, under our legacy brand RAP, but these products are relatively new to North America. So, to experience this amount of industry recognition in both markets is exceptional,” states Grose.

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac’s approach to sustainability – ProActive Sustainability® – provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by four core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, and Involvement. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. The firm’s differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur and family-owned companies. For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.